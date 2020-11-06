College football storylines, Week 10: BYU vs. Boise State is one of the season’s most important games

On Friday, all eyes will be on Wilson, who is catching the attention of NFL scouts and making the case to be the third quarterback selected in the draft behind Lawrence and Ohio State’s Justin Fields. Not to be overshadowed is Boise State’s Jack Sears, a USC transfer and former four-star prospect who was nearly perfect in a win over Air Force in place of starter Hank Banchmeier. And the talent goes beyond the two quarterbacks: According to analyst Parker Fleming, BYU and Boise State are the top two teams in the country in net success rate (the percentage of plays resulting in positive Expected Points Added), filtering out garbage time.