But perhaps the greatest threat to the Knights’ stranglehold on the Group of 5 is Boise State, which sits higher in the polls (No. 16) and has few challenges remaining as it seeks to go undefeated for the first time since 2009. The Broncos’ toughest test left might be at BYU on Oct. 19, but the Cougars likely will be missing starting quarterback Zach Wilson for that game as he recovers from hand surgery. Boise State will also have to get past Hawaii, Wyoming and Utah State, which have each lost just one game. Hawaii (vs. Arizona and Oregon State) and Wyoming (vs. Missouri) also have wins over Power 5 opponents, matching Boise State’s season-opening victory over Florida State.