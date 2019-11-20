Even if the Tide win out and finish 11-1, their biggest win would be over Auburn. Unless Texas A&M finishes strong, that victory over the Tigers would be Bama’s only one over a team that finishes in the Top 25. If the Pac-12 champion (Oregon or Utah) and/or Big 12 champ (Oklahoma or Texas) finish 12-1, they’d likely leapfrog the Tide for the final playoff spot. Even if Ohio State, Clemson or LSU suffer a loss, either before or in their conference title game, they’d likely get in over Bama.