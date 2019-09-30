Baylor: All Matt Rhule does is turn around middling programs. In his first year at Temple, the Owls went 2-10. In his final two seasons, Temple won 10 games. In his first year at Baylor, the Bears went 1-11. After going 7-6 with a bowl victory last year, Baylor is 4-0, having outlasted Iowa State on Saturday. The Bears have a tough road ahead that includes back-to-back home games vs. Oklahoma and Texas, but there are already clear signs of progress in Waco. An eight-win season would be cause for celebration as Rhule continues to rebuild, and that’s why the school extended his contract through 2027 on Sunday night.