From Coppin State to summer league, Giovanni Canales and Eddie Javier Jr. share a love of baseball. They hope it leads to the majors.

“They both bring a competitiveness and a desire to get better,” he said. “They’ll step out in front to say, ‘Hey, I want to get my extra work in. Coach, I want my extra work.’ And they bring a level of security meaning we know what we’re going to get out of those guys from an effort standpoint. Sometimes you don’t know. But with both of those kids, they’re very consistent with what they want to get out of this, and they put a lot into the team from a competitive standpoint in order to get better and improve and help make our team better.”