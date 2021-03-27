St. Joseph slips past Mount St. Mary’s in overtime | COLLEGE LACROSSE ROUNDUP

No. 3 Northwestern 25, No. 9 Maryland 12: The host Wildcats (8-0, 8-0 Big Ten) broke an early 1-1 tie with a 4-0 run and never looked back. The victory was the fifth straight and the Terps (5-2, 5-2) had their winning streak halted at five games. Izzy Scane (nine goals) and Lauren Gilbert (six goals) led Northwestern. Catie May (McDonogh) and Hannah Warther (Century) each had a hat trick for Maryland. The teams will square off again in Evanston, Illinois, at noon Sunday.