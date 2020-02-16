College lacrosse roundup (Feb. 15): Navy men roll past Furman

Junior attackman Christian Daniel led an offensive explosion with four points and Navy finished with 14 different goal-scorers in routing Furman, 19-3, on a chilly Saturday afternoon in Annapolis. Daniel scored two goals and dished off two assists for the Midshipmen (2-0), who thoroughly dominated every aspect of the game.
“Navy did what they do really well. We’re not this bad but they made us look bad,” said Furman coach Richie Meade, who had not stepped inside Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium since being forced to resign as Navy head coach in 2011 following a 17-year tenure. “Generally, the day is disappointing, to be honest with you. We’re better than this.”
Meade gave full credit to Navy, which dominated possession by capturing 22 of 26 faceoffs and winning 49 of 61 ground balls. It was no surprise, considering those two statistics, the Midshipmen out-shot the Paladins, 49-16.
Junior attackman Tyler Perreten (Severn School) totaled two goals and an assist, while sophomore attackman Nick Cole also had two goals for Navy, which led 11-0 at halftime. Freshman midfielder James Flannery scored his first and second career goals in the contest, which was played in temperatures that never exceeded 30 degrees.
It was Navy’s largest margin of victory since beating Holy Cross, 23-5, on April 18, 2004.
“I was proud of our guys today. All the things we tried to work on during the week, we saw results,” Navy first-year head coach Joe Amplo said. “Our players came out with purpose and did their job.”
- Bill Wagner
Maryland 17, Penn 15: Daniel Maltz scored four of his game-high five goals during an 8-0 run to lead No. 4 Maryland to a 17-15 victory over No. 6 Penn in men’s lacrosse Saturday.
The host Terps improved to 3-0 and the Quakers fell to 0-1. Penn had a 15-9 lead with 7:02 left in the third quarter. Logan Wisnauskas (Boys’ Latin) started the run with 3:57 left in the third quarter and Maryland’s defense held Penn scoreless the rest of the way. The Terps travel to Villanova Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Georgetown 14, UMBC 8: The host Retrievers (0-1) lost traction in the second quarter and fell to the Hoyas (2-0). Jake Carraway (St. Mary’s) led Georgetown with four goals and three assists.
Ursinus 13, Stevenson 12: Ethan Christensen scored the tying goal with two minutes left in the game for the visiting Mustangs (0-1), but the Bears (1-0) answered with 12 seconds left to win the game. Jacob Tatum had four goals for Stevenson.
Christopher Newport 15, Washington College 6: The host Shoremen (0-1) took a 3-0 lead before surrendering seven straight goals to the Captains (1-0). Washington College travels to Washington & Lee Saturday at 1 p.m.
McDaniel 10, Delaware Valley 8: Joey Conklin (Westminster) had three goals, an assist and five groundballs to lead the host Green Terror past the Aggies in the season-opener for both squads. McDaniel broke a 6-6 tie with a 4-0 run in the third quarter.
Dickinson 15, St. Mary’s 8: The Red Devils (1-0) went on a 6-0 run in the third quarter to pull away from the Seahawks (1-1) in a game played at US Lacrosse Hall of Fame in Sparks.
State women
Florida 15, No. 2 Maryland 14: Shannon Kavanagh scored the game-winning goal on an assist from Brianna Harris (Broadneck), as the visiting Gators (2-0) stunned the Terps (1-1). Hannah Warther (Century) scored back-to-back goals 36 seconds apart to tie the game at 14-14 with eight minutes left to play. The game featured nine ties and three yellow cards. Warther finished with four goals. Kavanagh had eight goals for Florida.
No. 11 Loyola Maryland 16, No. 10 Johns Hopkins 7: The host Greyhounds (1-0) closed the first half on a 6-1 run after trailing by three goals early on to the Blue Jays (1-1). Loyola was led by Jillian Wilson (Gerstell) with four goals, Emily Wills with three goals and two assists and Livy Rosenzweig with two goals, four assists and eight draw controls.
Mount St. Mary’s 11, George Washington 10, OT: Zoe Hurlburt (Fallston) scored the game-winner on an assist from Jordan Groover with 4:26 left in overtime to lift the host Mount (1-0) over the Colonials (0-2). George Washington’s Katie Quinn scored the tying goal, 10-10, with 3:08 left to play.
UMBC 11, Virginia Commonwealth 7: Lexi Roberts (Fallston, 1-1) made 10 saves to anchor the defense as the host Retrievers (1-1) beat the Rams (0-2), UMBC led 3-1 in the first half. Lily Kennedy (Marriotts Ridge) had a hat trick for the Retrievers.
Saint Joseph’s 13, Towson 12: Sophia Kolkka scored the game-winner assisted by Stephanie Kelly with 46 seconds left in the game to lift the host Hawks over the Tigers. Towson’s Blair Pearre (McDonogh) completed her hat trick with 3:29 left to tie the score at 12-12.
Salisbury 14, Stevenson 2: Julie Talbert had three goals and Skye Graham (C. Milton Wright, 1-0) made two saves to lead the visiting Sea Gulls (1-0) over the Mustangs (0-1). Salisbury trailed 1-0 before running off 14 goals in a row.
St. Mary’s 13, Meredith 5: Kate Bartholomew scored five goals to lead the host Seahawks over the Avenging Angels in the season-opener for both teams. Aimee Uibel (1-0) made nine saves for the win.
Nation men
No. 1 Penn State 19, Saint Joseph’s 4: Mac O’Keefe scored six goals and Colby Kneese made 12 saves to lead the host Nittany Lions (3-0) over the Hawks (1-1). Penn State host No. 3 Yale Saturday at noon.
No. 2 Virginia 12, No. 18 Lehigh 8: The host Cavaliers (2-0) took a 9-3 lead in the first half and outlasted the Mountain Hawks (1-1). Matt Moore and Payton Cormier each had a hat trick for Virginia.
No. 3 Yale 18, Villanova 12: The visiting Bulldogs (1-0) broke a 9-9 tie with a 4-2 run in the third quarter and beat the Wildcats (0-2). Yale was led by Lucas Cotler, Matt Gaudet and Thomas Bragg with four goals each and Matt Brandau (Boys’ Latin) and Jackson Morrill (McDonogh) each had a hat trick.
No. 5 Syracuse 17, Binghamton 4: The host Orange (2-0) used a balanced offense to score four goals in each of the first three quarters and beat the Bearcats (0-2). Griffin Cook and Brendan Curry (Calvert Hall) each had three goals for Syracuse.
No. 7 Notre Dame 17, Cleveland State 7: The host Fighting Irish (1-0) took a 12-1 lead in the first half and cruised past the Vikings (0-3). Bryan Costabile (Mount Saint Joseph) scored four goals for Notre Dame.
No. 8 North Carolina 24, Lafayette 8: Alex Trippi and Tanner Cook each scored four goals to lead the host Tar Heels (3-0) over the Leopards (0-3). North Carolina travels to No. 11 Johns Hopkins on Saturday at 1 p.m.
No. 13 Duke 15, No. 9 Denver 13: Owen Caputo had three goals and three assists to lead the visiting Blue Devils (2-1) over the Pioneers (1-1). Duke took a 7-2 lead in the first quarter.
Massachusetts 9, No. 10 Ohio State 7: The visiting Minutemen (1-1) trailed by three goals late in the third quarter before finishing the game on a 5-0 run to upset the Buckeyes (2-1). Gabriel Procyk had three goals for UMass.
Nation women
No. 4 Syracuse 15, Albany 3: Megan Carney scored five goals and the host Orange (2-1) took a 8-0 lead in the first half and beat the Great Danes (0-1). Syracuse hosts Binghamton Sunday at 8 p.m.
No. 6 Penn 17, No. 20 Georgetown 6: Erin Barry scored four goals and Gabby Rosenzweig had three goals to lead the visiting Quakers (1-0) over the Hoyas (1-1). Penn led 8-1 in the first half.
No. 8 Princeton 16, Temple 14: The visiting Tigers (1-0) stumbled early, but recovered in the second half to beat the Owls (0-1). Temple went on a 6-0 run in the first half before Kyla Sears scored the go-ahead goal for a 14-13 lead with 6:35 left in the game.