Anthony DeMaio lifts No. 4 Maryland men’s lacrosse over Richmond in double OT, 14-13

Anthony DeMaio scored the game-winner in double overtime on an assist from Logan Wisnauskas (Boys’ Latin) to lift No. 4 Maryland over host Richmond, 14-13, in men’s lacrosse Saturday.
The Terps (2-0) scored seven of the final eight goals to win. Wisnauskas finished with three goals and four assists.
The Spiders (0-1) were in control for most of the game before the Terps went on a 6-2 run in the fourth quarter to catch up. Wisnauskas assisted on the final three goals, including the tying goal by Jared Bernhardt with 1:41 left in regulation and DeMaio’s game-winner with 2:12 left in the second overtime.
Maryland hosts No. 6 Penn on Saturday at 1 p.m.
No. 2 Virginia 12, No. 14 Loyola Maryland 9: The defending national champion Cavaliers (1-0) took a 4-1 lead in the first quarter and held off the visiting Greyhounds (0-1). Matt Moore and Payton Cormier each had a hat trick for Virginia. Kevin Lindley, Aidan Olmstead and Logan Devereaux each scored twice for Loyola. The Greyhounds host No. 13 Johns Hopkins on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
Delaware 14, Mount St. Mary’s 8: Luke Frankeny scored five goals, including two during a 4-0 run, but the visiting Mountaineers (0-1) fell behind and lost to the Blue Hens (1-0). Freshman Mike Robinson scored a school-record seven goals for Delaware. Mount St. Mary’s led 4-1 before the Blue Hens answered with a 4-0 run. Frankeny scored his third goal with 4:56 left in the first half to tie the score at 5 before Delaware went on another 4-0 run.
Salisbury 16, Lynchburg 10: Griffin Moroney and Jarrett Bromwell each scored four goals to lead the host Sea Gulls (2-0) over the Hornets (0-1). Salisbury opened with a 3-0 run and when Lynchburg tied the score at 4, the Sea Gulls answered with a 7-0 run that spanned both halves.
St. Mary’s 22, Randolph 1: Kyrle Preis (Loyola Blakefield) made 10 saves to anchor the defense as the host Seahawks (2-0, 1-0 Capital Athletic Conference) beat the WildCats (0-2, 0-1). Ben Claffee (Fallston) scored five goals and Jude Brown (John Carroll) had two goals and six assists for St. Mary’s.
State women
No. 2 Maryland 19, George Mason 6: Catie May (McDonogh) and Kali Hartshorn each scored four goals to lead the visiting Terps (1-0) over the Patriots (0-1).
Hartshorn tied her career-high with seven points (four goals and three assists) for Maryland. The Terps trailed 2-1 before reeling off eight straight goals.
“A lot of jitters when we first got out there, which is to be expected,” Maryland coach Cathy Reese said. “But I’m proud of how we pulled it together in the first media timeout and told everyone to take a deep breath and get out there and play. From that point on we played with a little more confidence and trust in our teammates. Really good start to our season.”
No. 10 Johns Hopkins 13, Drexel 11: The host Blue Jays (1-0) outscored the Dragons (0-1) 7-4 in the second half to win. Shelby Harrison (St. Mary’s) and Aurora Cordingley each had a hat trick for Hopkins. The Blue Jays travel to No. 11 Loyola Maryland on Saturday at noon.
No. 19 Penn State 12, Towson 9: Shelby Stack scored back-to-back goals in the first half to give the host Tigers (0-1) a 4-3 lead, but Towson fell behind and trailed 9-6 in the first half. Stack finished with a hat trick and Sophia Triandafils had four goals for the Nittany Lions (1-0).
Nation men
No. 1 Penn State 19, Villanova 10: The visiting Nittany Lions (2-0) used an 8-1 run in the second quarter to pull away from the Wildcats (0-1). Penn State was led by Mac O’Keefe and Jack Kelly with four goals each and Grant Ament and Dylan Foulds with three goals each.
No. 7 Duke 17, No. 20 High Point 8: CJ Carpenter and Dyson Williams each had a hat trick to lead the visiting Blue Devils (1-1) over the Panthers (0-1). Eleven players scored for Duke, which bounced back from its season-opening loss to Air Force, 14-13, on Feb. 1. Duke travels to No. 9 Denver on Saturday at 2 p.m.
No. 9 Denver 13, Air Force 7: JJ Sillstrop became the first freshman to score five goals in his college debut to lead the visiting Pioneers (1-0) over the Falcons (1-1). Denver is 15-7 in season openers since becoming a Division I program and 6-0 versus Air Force.
No. 10 North Carolina 14, Mercer 6: After trailing 1-0 in the opening quarter, the host Tar Heels (2-0) went on a 4-0 run and never trailed again. The Bears fell to 1-1. Brian Cameron and Tanner Cook each had a hat trick for North Carolina.
Nation women
Massachusetts 15, No. 1 Boston College 11: Stephanie Croke scored back-to-back goals to start a 5-0 run and help the host Minutewomen (1-0) upset the Eagles (0-1). The run broke the fourth tie of the game. Haley Connaughton and Kaitlyn Cerasi each scored four goals for Massachusetts. Charlotte North had a hat trick for Boston College.
No. 3 North Carolina 15, No. 7 James Madison 7: Jamie Ortega, Scottie Rose Growney and Tayler Warehime (Manchester Valley) each had a hat trick to lead the visiting Tar Heels (1-0) over the Dukes (0-1). Charlotte Haggerty (John Carroll) had three goals for James Madison. North Carolina went on a 6-0 run that spanned both halves.