Elli Kluegel’s four goals pace Loyola Maryland to tournament win | NCAA WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Rosenzweig finished with one goal and four assists to go along with a team-high three ground balls. With her second assist, a feed in front to Catie Corolla to tie the score at 3 midway through the opening half, she passed Navy’s Kelly Larkin to become the Patriot League’s career leader. Rosenzweig, whose 324 career points also top the Loyola record books and rank fourth in conference history, has 180 assists through her first 61 collegiate games.