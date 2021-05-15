Elli Kluegel’s four goals pace Loyola Maryland to tournament win | NCAA WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Elli Kluegel scored a game-high four goals, including the game-winner with 1:40 left in regulation, Livy Rosenzweig became the Patriot League’s all-time assist leader and Loyola Maryland extended its season with an 11-9 victory over Hofstra in the opening round of the NCAA women’s lacrosse tournament Friday afternoon.
The Greyhounds (12-2), who won their 12th straight game, advance to face weekend host and No. 3 overall seed Syracuse in a second-round matchup at 1 p.m. Sunday. Kaitlyn Larsson added 12 saves for Loyola, while Sydni Black recorded her first hat trick off the bench.
Kluegel’s game-winner halted a 4-0 run for the Pride (6-7), which had leveled the score after the Greyhounds held their third four-goal advantage at 9-5. Black added a key empty-net insurance strike with 70 seconds remaining.
Rosenzweig finished with one goal and four assists to go along with a team-high three ground balls. With her second assist, a feed in front to Catie Corolla to tie the score at 3 midway through the opening half, she passed Navy’s Kelly Larkin to become the Patriot League’s career leader. Rosenzweig, whose 324 career points also top the Loyola record books and rank fourth in conference history, has 180 assists through her first 61 collegiate games.
Emily Wills and Kluegel scored 30 seconds apart early on to give the Greyhounds a 2-0 advantage. After three straight Hofstra goals, Corolla’s strike began a 5-0 run which gave Loyola a 7-3 lead heading into the intermission. Black and Kluegel both scored twice to lead the offense during that stretch.
Caitlyn Gunn’s first NCAA tournament goal made it 9-5 in favor of the Greyhounds with 12:37 left, but a furious rally from the Pride was capped by a tying marker from Jackie Gatti with 5:30 on the clock.
Hofstra won the ensuing draw as well, but the last of Larsson’s 12 saves returned possession to Loyola. After two Rosenzweig attempts hit the post, Kluegel created space on the left side and fired the go-ahead shot into the lower-right corner.
Larsson had a .571 save percentage on the afternoon, and she has 23 saves overall in the last two contests after making 11 stops in last weekend’s 11-6 win over Lehigh in the Patriot League Championship. Kluegel, meanwhile, has totaled 14 goals in the Greyhounds’ last four games.
Shay Clevenger matched a season-high with three caused turnovers on the back line, including a stick check with 30 seconds remaining to finish off the victory. The Greyhounds have now won at least one NCAA tournament game in eight out of nine overall appearances under head coach Jen Adams.
Next up for Loyola is a rematch with Syracuse on Sunday. The two teams met at Ridley Athletic Complex on Feb. 20, with the Orange handing the Greyhounds an 18-6 setback in their season opener. Loyola will be searching for its first NCAA quarterfinal appearance since 2015.
Stony Brook 14, Towson 8: The eighth-seeded Seawolves (15-2) held the visiting Tigers (9-9) to two goals in the first half. Taryn Ohlmiller had four goals for Stony Brook, which advances to host Rutgers, in Sunday’s second round at noon. Lindsey Marshall (Catonsville) had a hat trick for Towson.
Duke 19, Mount St. Mary’s 3: The seventh-seeded Blue Devils (10-7) opened with an 8-0 run and beat the visiting Mount (14-3). Katie DeSimone and Catherine Cordrey each scored four goals for Duke, which will host Maryland in Sunday’s second round at 1 p.m. Goal scorers for Mount St. Mary’s included: Zoe Hurlburt (Fallston), Alayna Pagnotta (Glenelg) and Sara Moeller (St. Paul’s).
Maryland 17, High Point 6: Libby May (Hereford) had a career-high five goals and the Terps (10-6) beat the Panthers (10-8) at Durham, N.C. Maryland led 11-4 at the half.
James Madison 9, Johns Hopkins 6: The Dukes (12-4) took a 6-1 lead and held off the Blue Jays (8-7) at Chapel Hill, N.C. Aurora Cordingley scored twice during a 3-0 run by Hopkins over the final 3:17. JMU faces top-seeded host North Carolina Sunday at noon.
Rutgers 16, Drexel 13: Hannah Hollingsworth and Taralyn Naslonski each scored four goals to lead the Scarlet Knights (7-8) past the Dragons (13-3) at Stony Brook. The game feature seven ties before Rutgers used a 4-0 run in the second half.
Boston College 19, Fairfield 6: Charlotte North scored a game-high seven goals to lead the fourth-seeded Eagles (14-3) over the Stags (13-2) at Newton, Massachusetts. North scored the first two goals of the game during a 3-0 run. Boston College advances to face Temple in Sunday’s second round at 1 p.m.
Temple 14, Massachusetts 13: Belle Mastropietro scored her fifth goal for a 14-12 lead with 11:16 left in the game and the Owls (13-5) held on to beat the Minutewomen (15-3) at Newton. Abaigeal Ryan broke a 1-1 tie with 23:55 left in the first half and Temple never trailed again. Kaitlyn Cerasi had five goals for UMass.
Notre Dame 16, Robert Morris 0: Bridget Deehan made six saves and Lilly Callahan had one save and the fifth-seeded Fighting Irish (10-6) shut out the visiting Colonials (14-3). Notre Dame was led by Kasey Choma and Madison Mote each with three goals. The Fighting Irish will host Virginia, Sunday at 1 p.m.
Virginia 19, Connecticut 13: Annie Dyson scored four goals and Ashlyn McGovern (St. Paul’s) and Taylor Regan each had a hat trick to lead the Cavaliers (9-8) past the Huskies (12-7) at South Bend, Indiana.
Denver 16, Stanford 12: Eliza Radochonski scored back-to-back goals to break a 12-12 tie and lift the The Pioneers (16-1) over the Cardinal (11-1) in Evanston, Illinois. Denver advances to face second-seed Northwestern Sunday at 1 p.m.
Florida 23, Mercer 5: The sixth-seeded Gators (17-2) opened with an 11-0 run and beat the Bears (7-8). Florida, which will host Jacksonville in Sunday’s second round at 1 p.m., was led by: Shannon Kavanagh and Brianna Harris (Broadneck) each with five goals and Grace Haus (Notre Dame Prep) had four goals.
Jacksonville 20, Vanderbilt 12: The Dolphins (12-1) used a 7-0 run that spanned both halves to pull away from the Commodores (12-7) at Gainesville, Florida. Sarah Elms scored a game-high seven goals for Jacksonville.