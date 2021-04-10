Mount St. Mary’s wins ninth straight game | WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

Visiting Mount Saint Mary’s used a 13-0 run that spanned both halves to win 23-4 over Central Connecticut State in women’s college lacrosse Saturday. The Mount (9-2, 8-0 Northeast Conference) extended its winning streak to nine games. The Blue Devils fell to 0-10, 0-7.
Zoe Hurlburt (Fallston) scored two of her four goals in the first 1:45 for the Mount. Central Connecticut State stayed within a goal, 3-2, with 20:27 left in the first half before the run. Hurlburt started it with an assist from Beanie Colson (Manchester Valley) with 13:54 left in the first half.
Other high scorers for Mount Saint Mary’s included: Christina Haspert (Century, 4 goals), Kate Kinsella (4 goals) and Alayna Pagnotta (Glenelg, 3 goals). The Mount hosts Bryant on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
Lehigh 12, Navy 7: The Mids (4-3, 1-2 Patriot) led 7-6 with 14 minutes left to play before the host Mountain Hawks (5-3, 4-1) scored six straight goals to win. Gil Eby (Notre Dame Prep) had a hat trick and Grace Zagaja had two goals for Navy. The loss ended an 11-game winning streak over Lehigh.
Stevenson 20, Eastern 1: Lan Le Crotty scored a game-high five goals to lead the visiting Mustangs (9-1, 4-1 MAC Commonwealth) past the Eagles (1-8, 0-7). Mary Marc (Mount de Sales) and Tea Ferrara had three goals each for Stevenson, which led 13-1 at halftime.
Notre Dame (Maryland) 20, Centenary 6: Kelsey Campbell (Perry Hall) had seven goals and an assist and Hannah Mullaney had five goals to lead the visiting Gators (4-0, 4-0 Colonial States Athletic Conference) past the Cyclones (0-3, 0-3). Notre Dame has outscored its opponents, 73-23, this season. The Gators scored nine unanswered goals over 14 minutes against Centenary.
Albright 8, Hood 7: Laura Skorobatsch (Northeast) gave the host Blazers (2-6, 1-4 MAC Commonwealth) a 7-6 lead with 5:57 left to play before the Lions (5-4, 3-3) answered with two goals: Kyra Lycett had the tying goal with 2:20 left and Ashleigh Tortorice had the game-winner with 28 seconds left.
Franklin & Marshall 16, McDaniel 6: The host Diplomats (3-0, 2-0 Centennial Conference) used a balance attack to score eight goals per half and beat the Green Terror (1-4, 1-3). Acadia Noll (Marriotts Ridge) had a hat trick for McDaniel, which hosts Muhlenberg 3 p.m. on Saturday.
No. 12 Loyola Maryland at American, cnd.: The game between the visiting Greyhounds (7-2, 4-0 Patriot League) and Eagles (1-5, 0-3) has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the American program. Loyola is seeking another opponent this weekend, but is scheduled to host Bucknell 6 p.m. on Saturday.