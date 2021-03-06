Livy Rozenweig guides Loyola Maryland to rout of American University | WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE ROUNDUP

Livy Rosenzweig finished with a game-high four goals and three assists to lead No. 19 Loyola Maryland to a decisive 21-4 victory over visiting American University in women’s college lacrosse Saturday.
Rosenzweig tallied six of her seven points in the first half as the Greyhounds (2-2, 1-0 Patriot League) built a 15-3 lead in the first half. Eleven players scored for Loyola and 15 goals scored in a half were the most scored since a 20-8 victory over Lafayette on April 22, 2017.
Emily Wills and Sam Fiedler (Garrison Forest) each had hat tricks for Loyola, which hosts Georgetown on Wednesday. The Eagles fell to 0-2, 0-1.
St. Mary’s 9, Shenandoah 8, OT: Lily Davison (Dulaney) capped a 6-0 run with the game-winner with 5:11 left in overtime as the host Seahawks (1-0) won a come-from-behind victory over the Hornets (0-2). St. Mary’s fell behind 5-0 in the opening 15 minutes of play.
Erin Piper scored the tying goal, 8-8, with 51 seconds left in regulation to force overtime. St. Mary’s Lucy Gussino (Notre Dame Prep) and Shenandoah’s Natalie Nichols each scored three goals.
Salisbury 13, Washington College 6: The host Sea Gulls (3-0) opened with a 7-0 run and cruised past the Shorewomen (0-1). Julie Talbert had four goals and an assist and Mary Claire Hisle made nine saves for Salisbury.
Colleen Keefe (Notre Dame Prep) had two goals and Sydney Wingate (Northeast) made five saves for Washington College.
Latest Sports
Bryant at Mount St. Mary’s, ppd.: The game between the Bulldogs (0-0, 0-0 Northeast Conference) and host Mount (1-2, 0-0) was postponed because of a positive COVID-19 test result within the Bryant lacrosse program. Mount St. Mary’s travels to St. Francis (Pa.) on Wednesday.