16-goal run propels Maryland to 8-0 after win over Michigan | MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

The Wolverines fell to 2-6, 2-6. Maryland played from behind trailing 5-1 before Bubba Fairman started the 16-0 run with 6:23 left in the first quarter and Anthony DeMaio finished it with a natural hat trick with goals at 7:17, 4:35 and 3:54 left in the third quarter. DeMaio and Jared Bernhardt each finished with five goals and two assists for Maryland.