16-goal run propels Maryland to 8-0 after win over Michigan | MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

No. 2 Maryland used a 16-0 run over 30 minutes to claim a 18-12 victory over host Michigan in men’s college lacrosse Saturday.
The victory secured a share of the Big Ten regular-season title for the Terps (8-0, 8-0), which are 8-0 for the first time since 2004 and have two games left to play.
The Wolverines fell to 2-6, 2-6. Maryland played from behind trailing 5-1 before Bubba Fairman started the 16-0 run with 6:23 left in the first quarter and Anthony DeMaio finished it with a natural hat trick with goals at 7:17, 4:35 and 3:54 left in the third quarter. DeMaio and Jared Bernhardt each finished with five goals and two assists for Maryland.
The Terps host Ohio State next Sunday and travel to Johns Hopkins on April 24. The Terps could be looking at a No. 1 ranking after top-ranked Duke fell 13-8 to No. 4 Notre Dame on Saturday.
No. 7 Lehigh 13, No. 19 Navy 7: Navy’s Christian Daniel scored a game-high four goals, but the visiting Mids (3-2, 1-2 Patriot League) fell to the Mountain Hawks (6-0, 5-0). Lehigh used a 5-0 run in the second quarter to pull away. Navy travels to No. 13 Loyola Maryland on Saturday at 1 p.m.
No. 14 Ohio State 14, Johns Hopkins 12: The visiting Blue Jays (2-6, 2-6 Big Ten) used 5-0 run that spanned both the second and third quarters to tie the game at 10, but fell behind and lost to the Buckeyes (4-4, 3-3). Brendan Grimes (Boys’ Latin) and Cole Williams (Loyola Blakefield) each had three goals for Hopkins, which travels to Rutgers on Saturday.
Merrimack 12, Mt. St. Mary’s 11: Matt Haggerty gave the host Mount (2-8, 0-4 Northeast Conference) an 11-10 lead with 7:24 left, but the Warriors (4-4, 3-3) scored twice over the final 5:33. Haggerty and Luke Frankeny finished with two goals each for Mount St. Mary’s, which hosts Sacred Heart on Wednesday.
Hood 17, Albright 9: The visiting Blazers (3-2, 2-1 MAC Commonwealth) put together a 9-0 run and beat the Lions (1-6, 1-3). Bentley LeBarron and Will Sweeney each scored five goals and Colby Gallagher had four goals for Hood.
Southern Virginia 15, St. Mary’s 12: The visiting Knights (5-7, 3-2 Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference) used a 7-0 run to take control and beat the Seahawks (2-7, 0-3). The loss was the fifth straight. Ben Claffee (Fallston) had a game-high four goals for St. Mary’s.
Franklin & Marshall 26, McDaniel 3: The host Diplomats (3-0, 2-0 Centennial Conference) opened with an 18-0 run and were never threatened by the Green Terror (0-3, 0-3). Brian Katz, John Lux and Dom Calderoni each scored for McDaniel.
Salisbury at Washington College, cnd.: The game between the visiting Sea Gulls (8-1) and Shoremen (2-2) was canceled. A makeup game has not been announced.
Frostburg State at Seton Hill, ppd.: The game between the Bobcats (5-1) and the host Griffins (5-1) has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. Previously, Frostburg lost the April 2 game 12-11 in overtime to Seton Hill. A makeup game has not been announced.