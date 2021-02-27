Maryland men’s lacrosse team rolls past Penn State, 13-7 | COLLEGE ROUNDUP

Goalie Logan McNaney made 16 saves and Maryland defenders caused 14 turnovers as the visiting No. 4 Terps won 13-7 over No. 13 Penn State on Friday night in Big Ten men’s lacrosse.
Jared Bernhardt tallied his 200th career point for Maryland (2-0). He and Logan Wisnauskas (Boys’ Latin) each finished with three goals and Daniel Maltz had four goals.
A low-scoring first half kept the game close as the Terps led 5-4 at the break. Wisnauskas had two goals and Bernhardt had two assists in the first half. Maryland overpowered Penn State (0-2) in the second half, outscoring them 8-3.
The Terps will host Johns Hopkins next Saturday at 1 p.m.
Women’s lacrosse
No. 3 Northwestern 17, Johns Hopkins 8: The host Blue Jays (0-2, 0-2 Big Ten) jumped to a 3-0 lead 3:47 into the game before the Wildcats (2-0, 2-0) used a 12-0 run that spanned both halves to pull away. Northwestern’s Izzy Scane led all scorers with four goals. Abbey Hurlbrink (Bryn Mawr) and Aurora Cordingley each had three goals for Hopkins.
Women’s basketball
Navy-Loyola canceled: Navy women’s basketball was excited about honoring its two seniors during Saturday’s final regular-season home game against Loyola Maryland. It was going to be an emotional afternoon at Alumni Hall as Sierra Swanda was set to play in a game for the first time in almost two seasons.
Now Senior Day won’t happen, the latest in a long string of disappointments for Navy women’s basketball.
The Patriot League announced Friday night that this weekend’s home-and-home doubleheader between Navy and Loyola has been canceled. A news release issued by the conference cited a Tier 1 positive test within the Navy program.
Navy (5-7, 5-3) played only eight Patriot League games after making up just six of those postponed. According to conference protocols, the Midshipmen must enter a 10-day quarantine period that could put an end to the season.
The Patriot League Tournament for women’s basketball is scheduled to begin Thursday with first-round games between the No. 8 and 9 seeds. Quarterfinal games are set for March 7.
Loyola, which is 0-10 overall and 0-6 in the South Division, will instead play Lafayette this weekend. The Greyhounds will travel to Easton to meet the Leopards on Saturday (1 p.m.) then host the rematch at Reitz Arena on Sunday (5 p.m.)