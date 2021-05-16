Rutgers men beat Lehigh in first round as Kirst family has a field day | NCAA LACROSSE

Three Kirst brothers squared off during the Rutgers vs. Lehigh men’s lacrosse game Saturday, and the Scarlet Knights came out on top.
Goalie Colin Kirst made 17 saves and Rutgers (9-3) won its first NCAA tournament game since 1990 with a 12-5 victory over eighth-seeded Lehigh (10-2) in Charlottesville, Virginia. The Scarlet Knights will face top-seeded North Carolina in Saturday’s quarterfinal in Hempstead, New York.
Rutgers goalie and graduate student Colin Kirst faced brother Cole Kirst, a junior attackman for Lehigh. Cole had a goal and an assist while Colin’s teammate, brother and graduate student attackman Connor Kirst had a hat trick.
The Scarlet Knights broke a 2-2 tie with a 3-0 run in the second quarter. Rutgers was up 7-3 heading into the fourth where they outscored the Mountain Hawks 5-2. Kieran Mullins and Adam Charalambides each had three goals for Rutgers.
No. 1 North Carolina 16, Monmouth 4: The top-seeded Tar Heels (12-2) opened with a 6-0 run and cruised past the Eagles (8-3) in an NCAA first-round game. Chris Gray scored a game-high four goals for host North Carolina. Nicky Solomon, Jacob Kelly and Ryan O’Connell each scored twice for the Tar Heels.
No. 5 Georgetown 18, Syracuse 8: Graduate attackman Jake Carraway (St. Mary’s) and Declan McDermott scored five goals and the Hoyas (13-2) overpowered the Orange (7-6) in an NCAA Division I game at College Park. Georgetown scored five goals in the second, third and fourth quarters and had a nine-goal lead heading into the fourth quarter. The Hoyas will face the winner of fourth-seed Virginia and Bryant in Saturday’s quarterfinal.
No. 6 Notre Dame 10, Drexel 8: The Fighting Irish took a two-goal lead with 40 seconds left and held on to beat the Dragons in an NCAA Division I first round game at Denver.
Drexel rallied in the second half to tie the game at 8 with a five-goal run, but Wheaton Jackoboice scored on an unassisted goal with 1:19 remaining and the Irish took a lead they would not relinquish. Notre Dame tacked on a final goal in the final minute for the two-goal margin.
Notre Dame advances to face the winner of Sunday’s first-round game in College Park between No. 3 seed Maryland and Vermont.
Stevenson 15, Kean 9: Marc Poust made a career-high 18 saves and John Harrington scored six goals to lead the host Mustangs (9-1) past the Cougars (10-2) in an NCAA Division III first-round game. The six goals scored by Harrington tied a single-game NCAA tournament school record.
Stevenson trailed 5-2 in the first half before using a 7-2 run in the third quarter to take control. Stevenson will host Christopher Newport, which advanced past Endicott in a no-contest in the first round, in Sunday’s second round at 1 p.m.
Salisbury 30, SUNY-Poly 3: Jarrett Browmell scored five goals and Pierre Armstrong had six assists as the Sea Gulls (14-1) routed the Wildcats (10-1) in an NCAA Division III first-round game in Radnor, Pennsylvania. Salisbury is making its 38th overall and 32nd consecutive appearance in the NCAA tournament.
Salisbury’s defense limited SUNY-Poly to one goal in each of the first three quarters. Griffin Moroney and Armstrong each had four goals for the Sea Gulls, who will face Grove City/Cabrini winner in Sunday’s second round at 2 p.m.
Women
Salisbury 17, Washington & Jefferson 3: The Sea Gulls (17-0) opened with a14-0 run that spanned both halves and beat the Presidents (10-1) at the NCAA Division III regional at Washington & Lee.
Latest Sports
Lydia McNulty (Broadneck) and Camryn Pepper each scored three goals to lead Salisbury, which will face Ithaca in Sunday’s regional final.