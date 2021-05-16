Rutgers men beat Lehigh in first round as Kirst family has a field day | NCAA LACROSSE

No. 5 Georgetown 18, Syracuse 8: Graduate attackman Jake Carraway (St. Mary’s) and Declan McDermott scored five goals and the Hoyas (13-2) overpowered the Orange (7-6) in an NCAA Division I game at College Park. Georgetown scored five goals in the second, third and fourth quarters and had a nine-goal lead heading into the fourth quarter. The Hoyas will face the winner of fourth-seed Virginia and Bryant in Saturday’s quarterfinal.