Georgetown slips past Denver to win Big East men’s crown | COLLEGE LACROSSE

Dylan Hess scored the go-ahead goal with four minutes left in the game and No. 8 Georgetown successfully defended the Big East Conference championship with a 10-9 victory over No. 7 Denver in the Big East Championship at Providence on Saturday.
Georgetown won its third straight Big East title. The game featured five ties. Denver led 8-6 with 2:06 left in the third quarter. Georgetown went on a 3-0 run to take a 9-8 lead on Hess’ second goal. Denver’s Ethan Walker answered with 6:39 left in the game to knot the score at 9-9.
Hess finished with a hat trick. Walker and Jackson Morrill (McDonogh) each scored twice for Denver.
No. 13 Drexel 15, Hofstra 11: The Dragons (10-2) used an 8-0 run that spanned both halves to pull away from the host Pride (8-6) and claim the Colonial Athletic Association title game. Reid Bowering had a game-high five goals and was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. Aidan Coll had a hat trick for Drexel.
No. 18 Vermont 15, Albany 10: Thomas McConvey scored four goals and Tommy Burke won 23 of 29 faceoffs to lead the Catamounts (9-4) to their first America East Championship at UMBC. The game featured six ties and Vermont used a 6-0 run to win. Corey Yunker had six goals for the Great Danes (8-5).
Bryant 16, No. 19 St. Joseph’s 10: Tied 9-9 late in the third quarter, the Bulldogs (9-3) scored seven of the final eight goals to upset the host and top-seeded Hawks (9-4) and win the Northeast Conference championship. Marc O’Rourke scored four goals and Trevor Weingarten had three goals for Bryant. Ryan Doran had a hat trick for St. Joseph’s.
State men
Salisbury 12, Christopher Newport 9: Jack Dowd scored with 10:55 left in the first half to break a 2-2 tie and give the Sea Gulls (13-1) the lead for good as they claimed the Coast-to-Coast Conference Championship and an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III tournament. Dowd, Griffin Moroney and Jarrett Bromwell all finished with three goals for Salisbury. Zac Hanway made 12 saves for the Captains (11-5).
Nation women
No. 7 Florida 19, Temple 4: Brianna Harris (Broadneck) and Shannon Kavanagh each scored six goals and Grace Haus (Notre Dame Prep) had four goals to lead the host Gators (16-2) past the Owls (12-5) in the American Athletic Conference title game. Florida used two runs, 5-0 and 6-0, in the first half to take control. The Gators have won 13 straight games, secured their seventh-consecutive and eighth overall conference title and won the regular-season title and conference championship for the eighth time.
No. 6 Stony Brook 16, Albany 9: The host Seawolves (14-2) claimed their eighth-straight America East Conference championship by beating the Great Danes (11-7). Stony Brook extended its winning streak against league opponents to 54 games. Ally Kennedy had a game-high five goals and Kaeli Huff had a hat trick for the Seawolves.
No. 14 Denver 13, Connecticut 7: The Pioneers (15-1) used tough defense to limit the Huskies (12-6) and eight goal-scorers provided offense as Denver won its first Big East Championship at Georgetown. UConn was held to 12 shots on goal. Caroline Wiseman had a hat trick for Denver. The Pioneers extended their winning streak to 15 games and have won two conference titles, including the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation title in 2014.
No. 15 Stanford 17, Colorado 10: The host Cardinal stayed perfect at 11-0 and beat the Buffaloes (8-7) to claim the Pac-12 championship. Ali Baiocco and Katherine Gjertsen each scored five goals for Stanford and Sadie Grozier had a game-high six goals for Colorado.
No. 18 Jacksonville 13, Liberty 8: Sarah Elms (Severna Park) scored six goals and Jenny Kinsey (Howard) had four goals to lead the Dolphins (11-1) over the Flames (10-9) in the Atlantic Sun Conference Championship at Kennesaw State. Jacksonville’s defense limited Liberty to four goals per half. Brooke Bryan led the Flames with four goals.
James Madison 14, Hofstra 7: Charlotte Haggerty, Isabella Peterson and Kacey Knobloch each scored three goals to lead the host Dukes (10-4) past the Pride (6-6) in a Colonial Athletic Association semifinal Friday night. JMU hosts No. 8 Drexel, a 15-14 winner in overtime over Towson, in Sunday’s championship at noon.