Georgetown slips past Denver to win Big East men’s crown | COLLEGE LACROSSE

No. 7 Florida 19, Temple 4: Brianna Harris (Broadneck) and Shannon Kavanagh each scored six goals and Grace Haus (Notre Dame Prep) had four goals to lead the host Gators (16-2) past the Owls (12-5) in the American Athletic Conference title game. Florida used two runs, 5-0 and 6-0, in the first half to take control. The Gators have won 13 straight games, secured their seventh-consecutive and eighth overall conference title and won the regular-season title and conference championship for the eighth time.