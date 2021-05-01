Maryland picks off Johns Hopkins for Big Ten women’s tournament win | COLLEGE LACROSSE

No. 12 Johns Hopkins was attempting to tie the game in the closing 61 seconds of play. Maryland’s Lizzie Colson (Manchester Valley) caused a turnover, intercepting a pass, scooping up the groundball and racing downfield to preserve the lead as the No. 14 Terps won, 8-7, over the Blue Jays in a Big Ten women’s lacrosse semifinal game at Penn State on Friday night.
The victory marked the third win by a single goal by Maryland (9-5) over the Blue Jays (8-6) this season. The Terps won 9-8 on both March 12 and April 14 over Hopkins. Maryland advances to face No. 2 Northwestern in Sunday’s championship at noon.
Grace Griffin (Liberty) had three goals and an assist for Maryland and Abbey Hurlbrink (Bryn Mawr), Aurora Cordingley and Mackenzie Heldberg each scored twice for Hopkins, which trailed 4-0 in the first half.
Navy 14, Bucknell 8: Reagan Roelofs had a hat trick to lead the host Mids (8-3, 4-2 Patriot League) over the Bison (3-6, 3-5). Navy outshot Bucknell, 40-23, and led 9-4 at halftime. Conference quarterfinals begin Monday.
State men
Mount St. Mary’s at Bryant, cnd.: The game between the Mount (3-9, 1-5 Northeast Conference) and host Bulldogs (7-3, 5-2) was canceled. No makeup date has been announced. Mount St. Mary’s will host Wagner on Friday at 11 a.m.
Nation men
No. 11 Army West Point 13, Colgate 11: Brendan Nichtern had a hat trick to lead the Black Knights (7-3, 5-2 Patriot League) past the host Raiders (2-6, 2-4). The game featured three ties. Army goalie Wyatt Schupler and Colgate goalie Sean Collins each made 13 saves.
No. 14 Delaware 9, Massachusetts 6: Matt Kilkeary made 13 saves and the host Blue Hens (10-2, 7-1 Colonial Athletic Association) shut out the Minutemen (4-5, 4-4 Colonial Athletic Association) in the second half. Delaware trailed 6-5 at the half.
No. 20 St. Joseph’s 14, Wagner 7: Zach Cole went 13-for-16 on faceoffs and had 12 groundballs, which tied a school career record with 296, and the host Hawks (8-3, 8-0 Northeast Conference) beat the Seahawks (1-8, 1-6). Carter Page had four goals and an assist and Matt Tufano had two goals and two assists for St. Joseph’s.
Nation women
No. 1 North Carolina 18, No. 5 Notre Dame 4: Jamie Ortega scored a game-high six goals to lead the host Tar Heels (17-0) past the Fighting Irish (9-6) in an Atlantic Coast Conference semifinal. Notre Dame opened with a 2-0 run before North Carolina answered with an 11-0 run. The Tar Heels will host No. 3 Syracuse in Sunday’s championship at noon.
No. 2 Northwestern 24, Rutgers 14: The Wildcats (12-0) stayed perfect and beat the Scarlet Knights (6-8) in a Big Ten semifinal at Penn State. Muller scored six goals. Lauren Gilbert had five goals and Lindsey McKone had four goals for Northwestern, which advances to the championship Sunday at noon. Cassidy Spilis had a game-high nine goals for Rutgers.
No. 3 Syracuse 19, No. 4 Boston College 17: The game was tied at 17 with 1:39 left to play when Emma Ward scored the go-ahead goal and Emma Tyrrell added an insurance goal with 51 seconds left to lift the Orange (14-2) over the Eagles (13-3) in an ACC semifinal at Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Ward finished with five goals and B.C.’s Charlotte North had a game-high six goals.
No. 17 Jacksonville 23, Kennesaw State 4: Molly Brock and Sarah Elms (Severna Park) each scored five goals to lead the Dolphins (8-1, 3-0 Atlantic Sun Conference) past the Owls (5-9, 1-2). Jacksonville went on a 12-0 run in the second half and will travel to Mercer on Sunday at noon.
St. Joseph’s 19, No. 18 Richmond 8: The Hawks (10-6) opened with a 5-0 run and beat the Spiders (11-2) in an Atlantic 10 semifinal at Amherst, Mass. St. Joseph’s was led by four four-goal scorers: Lauren Figura, Sophia Kolkka, Bridget Cerciello and Sam McGee. The Hawks advance to face UMass, a 14-7 winner over Davidson, in Sunday’s championship at noon.