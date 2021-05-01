Maryland picks off Johns Hopkins for Big Ten women’s tournament win | COLLEGE LACROSSE

No. 3 Syracuse 19, No. 4 Boston College 17: The game was tied at 17 with 1:39 left to play when Emma Ward scored the go-ahead goal and Emma Tyrrell added an insurance goal with 51 seconds left to lift the Orange (14-2) over the Eagles (13-3) in an ACC semifinal at Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Ward finished with five goals and B.C.’s Charlotte North had a game-high six goals.