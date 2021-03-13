Morgan State roars past Coppin State in second half to advance to MEAC men’s basketball final | COLLEGE ROUNDUP

De’Torrion Ware scored a game-high 29 points and Morgan State used a second-half rally to win 82-61 over Coppin State in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament semifinal Friday in the Scope Center at Norfolk, Virginia.
Ware went 9-for-20 from the field, including 5-for-9 from 3-point range, and 6-for-7 from the line. The Bears (14-7) outscored the Eagles (9-13), 55-25 in the second half. Morgan State advances to face second-seeded Norfolk State Saturday at 1 p.m. in the championship game and a shot to earn spot in the NCAA tournament.
Coppin State was led by Yuat Alok (17 points) and brothers Nendah Tarke (15 points) and Anthony Tarke (10 points).
Women’s basketball
North Carolina A&T 69, Morgan State 54: Adia Brisker scored a game-high 23 points, but the Bears (12-4) fell to the Aggies (13-2) in the semifinals of the MEAC tournament in Norfolk, Virginia. Deja Winters led N.C. A&T with 22 points.
The Aggies led start to finish and by as many as 16 points. N.C. A&T went 8-for-16 from the 3-point range and Morgan State went 0-for-10.
Women’s Lacrosse
No. 8 Maryland 9, Johns Hopkins 8, OT: Hannah Leubecker scored her game-high fourth goal and the game-winner unassisted with 3:08 left in overtime to lift the visiting Terps (3-1, 3-1 Big Ten) over the Blue Jays (2-4, 2-4). Maryland led 8-6 before Hopkins scored two goals over the final 10 minutes, including the tying goal by Aurora Cordingley with 6:09 left to force overtime. Cordingley, Maggie Schneidereith (Towson) and Mackenzie Heldberg each finished with two goals for the Blue Jays.
The game was rescheduled from its original date of Feb. 14. Maryland hosts Ohio State Thursday and next Saturday. Hopkins travels to Michigan on March 26 and 28.
Men’s lacrosse
UMBC-Binghamton: The Retrievers have paused team activities due to COVID-19 protocols and the contest at Binghamton on Saturday has been postponed.
Towson-Hofstra: The Tigers’ game at Hofstra has been postponed following a positive COVID-19 test within the Hofstra athletic department.
Towson and Hofstra will work to look for makeup dates.
Men’s soccer
Maryland 2, Michigan 1: The Maryland men’s soccer team topped No. 6 Michigan in Brighton, Michigan, on Thursday. The win was head coach Sasho Cirovski’s 400th at Maryland. Seniors Mike Heitzmann and Paul Bin tallied for the Terps, who have now won two straight.
Football
Towson return: A year to the day after all athletic activities were suspended, the Tigers returned to the field for the first day of spring practice. On March 12, 2020, the team had its second spring practice before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the suspension, and later cancellation, of all NCAA competition for the reminder of the academic year. A year later, Towson is back on the field.
The Tigers practiced on the newly renovated Lower Fields Complex on Friday morning to kick off the spring season. Towson will be holding spring practices through March and into April, including scrimmages on selected weekends.