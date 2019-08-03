Jessica Pegula to face Camila Giorgi in Citi Open final in Washington

Jessica Pegula of the U.S. reached the second WTA final of her career at the Citi Open and will face Camila Giorgi of Italy for the hard-court title.
The 79th-ranked Pegula, whose parents own the NFL's Buffalo Bills and NHL's Buffalo Sabres, advanced by beating qualifier Anna Kalinskaya of Russia 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 on Saturday. Pegula is bidding for her first tour-level title.
Giorgi already owns two trophies and made it to her seventh final with a 7-6 (5), 6-2 victory over 17-year-old American Caty McNally.
The men's singles semifinals were scheduled for Saturday night. Those matchups were top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas against Nick Kyrgios, and No. 3 seed Daniil Medvedev against Peter Gojowczyk.
Raven Klaasen and Michael Venus will face Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau in the men’s doubles final Sunday.
Maryland football: Maryland redshirt freshman defensive back Ken Montgomery has entered his name in the transfer portal, the school announced Saturday.
“I will be entering my name into the transfer portal in an effort to move closer to home as I deal with some personal issues,” Montgomery said in a statement issued by the program. “I want to thank Coach [Mike] Locksley and my teammates for a great experience at Maryland and I wish them nothing but the best.”
A Tampa, Fla., native, Montgomery did not appear in a game in 2018.
“We are in full support of Ken as he looks to move back closer to home,” Locksley said in a statement. “He was a model student and teammate since I took over the program and we will continue to support him in any way that we can.”
College football: Alabama coach Nick Saban denies offering a job to ex-Ohio State assistant Zach Smith last year, citing the results of a background check as the reason.
The Crimson Tide's connection with Smith surfaced with the release Friday of former Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer's texts and emails by Ohio State after an external investigation into what he knew about allegations of domestic violence made by Smith's ex-wife, Courtney Smith.
Meyer fired Smith in July 2018. Months earlier, Saban talked to Smith about a job, although accounts differ about whether an offer was extended.
“We talk to a lot of coaches about a lot of things,” Saban said Saturday at the Tide's media day. “I really never did offer this guy a job. We did interview him and he did a nice job in the interview. But it's when we did the background check, that we decided that it was a better opportunity to hire somebody else and that's what we did.”
The receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator job went instead to Josh Gattis.
Ohio State investigated Meyer and suspended him for mishandling previous issues involving Smith. Meyer retired after the 2018 season.