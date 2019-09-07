Eric Browner, Michael Gray lead Lake Clifton past Carver, 28-18, in inaugural Kickoff Classic

Saturday’s inaugural Baltimore City Kickoff Classic’s first matchup featured a game in which multiple scoring blows were traded. Led by quarterback Eric Browner’s two touchdown passes and Michael Gray’s two touchdowns, Lake Clifton defeated Carver, 28-18, on Saturday.
The three-game event at Poly’s Lumsden Field was sponsored by Baltimore City Public Schools and the Baltimore City Football Coaches Association as way to showcase city football talent.
The scoring began with a 15-yard touchdown rush by Carver’s Khalil Anderson with 6:05 left in the first quarter, but the extra point attempt was no good. After two fumbles (one by each team), Lake Clifton regained possession and scored on a touchdown pass from Browner to Gray with 8:53 in the first half.
Carver regained the lead with a 3-yard rushing touchdown by Elvondo Thomas with 2:28 remaining in the half. With no scores until late in the third quarter, Gray ran for a 7-yard rush touchdown and Lake Clifton took a 14-12 lead into the fourth.
In crunch time, Lake Clifton wide receiver Kywon McCray leaped and took a 54-yard pass into the end zone and Gray punched in the two-point conversion for a 22-12 lead. Carver cut into the lead with a 20-yard touchdown rush by Juaun Jeffreys, but the two-point conversion was no good.
Despite setting up shop with good field position for the their ensuing drive, Carver fumbled. Their defense would get it the ball back, but Lake Clifton caused another fumble and recovered once again. Carver fumbled one final time and Lake Clifton’s Maurice took it 70 yards for a touchdown to give Lake Clifton the victory.