Carmelo Anthony named NBA’s inaugural Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion: ‘Humbled, honored, and motivated’

“We have a long way to go,” Anthony told NBA.com after winning the award. “But I do see progress, I see the trajectory going in a nice direction. And I just want to help keep it there. I just want to continue the conversations, continue talking to the people. And the most important thing is continuing to listen to people. Because when you listen closely, you’re going to hear something and you’re going to hear a lot of important gems and things that you can actually take into consideration and move forward.”