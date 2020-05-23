With Loyola Maryland track career on hiatus, Carly Spinnler helping at nursing home in New Jersey hometown

“It’s definitely sad because they really don’t understand what’s going on for the most part,” she said. “They don’t understand why they can’t see their families. They know that it’s not right that they’re families haven’t been visiting them, and they have some built-up anger because of that. It’s just hard to try to explain to them that they’re sick or their neighbors are sick. I feel like that’s the worst part for me. They’re alone, and we can’t really do anything to help them except get a phone call. They have no human interaction except for us, which is the worst part.”