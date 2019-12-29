NOTES: Foegele’s short-handed goal tied him for the NHL lead with three; the Hurricanes lead the league with nine short-handed goals. Carlson’s two assists gave him 50 points for the season and kept him on pace to become the fifth defenseman in NHL history with 100 points in a season. He entered the game on pace for 101 points over the 82-game regular season. Wallmark extended his point streak to six games with a first-period power play goal. It’s the longest point streak of his four-year career, and he has four goals and four assists during that streak.