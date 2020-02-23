Can Alex Ovechkin catch Wayne Gretzky? NHL’s new Mr. 700 has a chance.

“It just depends on how long he wants to play,” said Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, who allowed Ovechkin's 600th goal. “You know he's going to put up anywhere from 40 to 50 goals a year, and he's going to be dangerous no matter what his age is or what his team's like. You know he's got a phenomenal team around him, and you know he's just going to continue to beat goalies.”