Alex Ovechkin helps Capitals rally past Islanders, 3-2, to avoid sweep

NOTES: Washington was again without F Nicklas Backstrom, who has not played since he was injured early in Game 1 after a hit by the Islanders’ Anders Lee. ... Pageau has four goals this postseason. He had three in the first round against Florida, and got his first of this series Tuesday. ... New York’s Cal Clutterbuck left the game in the second period after a hit by Washington’s Radko Gudas and did not return.