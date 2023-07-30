Brookeville native Bryan Kim wins US Junior Amateur, earns an exemption into the 2024 US Open at Pinehurst

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Bryan Kim, an 18-year-old from Brookeville, won the U.S. Junior Amateur championship Sunday, winning the final two holes for a 2-up victory over Joshua Bai.

Kim led when the 36-hole final was suspended Saturday, fell behind when the players returned Sunday and then went back ahead for good by winning the 35th hole.

The victory earned the incoming Duke freshman an exemption into the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 next June.

“It really hasn’t sunk in yet,” said Kim, who was playing in his third U.S. Junior Amateur but had not made match play in his previous two. “Especially coming into this week, I hadn’t made a cut at a USGA event, but to not only make the cut but win all six of my matches, especially against all these great competitors, it just means the world.”

Kim, a recent Sherwood High graduate, finished second to River Hill rising senior Benjamin Siriboury at last fall’s MPSSAA Class 4A/3A state tournament.

After the start of the final round was suspended 3 1/2 hours by rain Saturday, Kim had a 1-up lead through 25 holes when play was suspended, forcing the final to be extended a day because of weather for the first time since 2002 at Atlanta Athletic Club.

The 17-year-old Bai quickly won Nos. 26 and 27 to take the lead when play resumed on the Daniel Island Club’s Ralston Creek Course.

A wedge approach by Kim to inside 10 feet on the par-5 29th hole set up a fast downhill birdie putt, which he rolled in confidently and evened up the match once again. Kim moved back in front, 1-up, after a par on the next hole but the match once again moved back to all square following a birdie by Bai on the 32nd hole. Kim nearly chipped in for a birdie and a win on the 34th hole but had to settle for a par and a halve, setting up the closing dramatics.

Centennial's Dustin Stocksdale, left, watches as Sherwood's Bryan Kim reads a putt on the first hole during the final round of the MPSSAA State Golf Championships on Oct. 26, 2022. On Sunday, Kim won the U.S. Junior Amateur championship. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Both players hit the fairway on the penultimate hole, allowing Kim to show off his wedge game, sticking his approach close, but Kim hit his approach on the 376-yard, par-4 35th hole to 7 feet. Bai missed a long birdie try before Kim made his putt for a 1-up lead.

“It was 115 [yards], I think, and it was into the wind,” Kim said. “There’s some good breeze up there today. Had a little mud on the ball, so I felt like it would knock it down a little bit, so I played it 125 [yards], hit a flighted gap wedge just long, had about an 8-footer. Felt really good about that putt.”

Trying to square the match on the par-5 36th hole, Bai missed the green well right from 250 yards with his second shot and then chipped over the green before conceding Kim’s birdie.

“Bryan is not going to make anything less than a par,” Bai said. “He could even make birdie, so I thought I just had to give it a shot, try and get on the green, have a putt for eagle or get it close.”

Kim entered match play as the No. 52 seed and is the lowest seed to win the title since Charlie Beljian did so as the No. 56 seed in 2002.

Bai was attempting to become the fourth New Zealander to win a USGA championship, joining Michael Campbell, Danny Lee and Lydia Ko.

Both finalists already earned spots next month in the U.S. Amateur at Cherry Hills in the Denver suburbs, while Kim also got a spot in the 2024 U.S. Amateur at Hazeltine in Minnesota.