Joe Hills catches touchdown pass for 100th straight game, Brigade beat Destroyers, 44-39

The Baltimore Brigade defeated the Columbus Destroyers, 44-39, on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Brigade wide receiver Joe Hills made Arena Football League history by catching a touchdown reception for the 100th consecutive game. Hills finished with six receptions for 54 yards and two touchdowns.

“It’s a milestone that I am very proud to have reached,” Hills said. “It took me a long time to get here. Over the course of my career, there has been a lot of coaches and players that were a part of those 100 games and my family has been supporting me the entire way.”

Quarterback Shane Boyd completed 18 of 28 passes for 229 yards and six touchdowns. Boyd was named Most Valuable Player for the second consecutive game. He connected on touchdown passes to all three starting wideouts, including three to Brandon Collins, who led the Brigade (5-3) with seven receptions for 132 yards. For his efforts, Collins was named Offensive Player of the Game. Baltimore sacked the Columbus quarterback four times with defensive linemen Darryl Cato-Bishop and Justin Lawrence finishing with two each.

“It was a big win for us,” Brigade head coach Omarr Smith said. “First time in franchise history we won consecutive road games. Columbus is a very physical team, has a very good defense with a good young quarterback. We knew it wasn’t going to be easy and I’m happy for our guys.”

The Brigade take on the Washington Valor on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena. Baltimore won, 59-51, against the Valor at Royal Farms Arena during the season opener. This will be the teams’ second matchup of the season.