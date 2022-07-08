Baltimore-born boxer Hasim Rahman Jr. to fight YouTube star Jake Paul on Aug. 6 in New York

A Baltimore-born boxer with a famous name will be the next man to take a shot at social-media-star-turned-fighter Jake Paul.

Hasim Rahman Jr., the son of former heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman, will take on the undefeated Paul on Showtime PPV on Aug. 6, replacing Tommy Fury, the half brother of current heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

In announcing his new opponent Thursday, the outspoken Paul framed this as the most difficult challenge of his career.

“Bigger. Stronger. More experienced. KO power,” Paul wrote of Rahman on Twitter. “But it doesn’t matter. They don’t have my heart, don’t have my drive & definitely don’t have my team.”

Showtime Sports confirmed the planned fight in a subsequent tweet, though a company representative said details were still being finalized. Rahman and his promoter, Greg Cohen, did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Rahman (12-1, 6 knockouts) lost his last fight to James McKenzie Morrison by technical knockout, but he is the most accomplished boxer Paul has faced and will be fighting on the largest stage of his five-year career as a pay-per-view headliner at New York’s Madison Square Garden. As a heavyweight, he will come in with a size advantage over Paul, who has fought in the cruiserweight (200-pound limit) class.

Paul (5-0, 4 knockouts) was regarded as a novelty fighter when he began his career in 2020, with his biggest wins coming against athletes from other sports such as former NBA player Nate Robinson and UFC competitors Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley. But he surprised skeptical observers with his skill level, power and ability to attract pay-per-view buyers. He and Rahman sparred in the gym a few years ago, and Paul is using the animosity from that session to build interest in the matchup.

“It’s more about the disrespect,” he told the New York Daily News, suggesting Rahman had insulted him by saying he would never be a real fighter.