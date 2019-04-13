Nick Kisner earns no-decision in Showtime bout

Brooklyn Park boxer Nick Kisner’s time in the national spotlight was a brief one Saturday night, as his Showtime heavyweight bout against Otto Wallin of Sweden was stopped after the first round.

The referee halted the bout after the ringside doctor determined that Kisner could not continue because of a cut over his right eye. The match was declared a no-decision, which means neither fighter will get credited with a win or loss because the cut was opened by an unintentional head butt when Wallin and Kisner knocked heads midway through the first round.

Kisner, 28, had moved up from the cruiserweight division for the scheduled 10-round bout. The Old Mill grad has a record of 35-1. Wallin, who was also cut during the clash of heads, has a 20-0 record.