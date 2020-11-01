Gervonta Davis wins pair of titles with sixth-round knockout

SAN ANTONIO — In his first fight as a pay-per-view headliner, Baltimore’s Gervonta Davis didn’t disappoint.
He knocked out Leo Santa Cruz with a terrifying left in the sixth round in a rugged fight for the World Boxing Association super featherweight and lightweight titles.
Davis spent 12 weeks training at manager Floyd Mayweather’s Las Vegas gym to get ready for the fight and make sure he could get down to the contracted 130-pound weight. Davis last fought at 135 pounds in December when he dropped Yuriorkis Gamboa three times before the fight was stopped in the 12th round.
The undefeated Davis was heading a pay-per-view card for the first time.
Davis (23-0, 22 knockouts) faced possibly his toughest challenge as a pro against Santa Cruz, who had won titles in four weight classes and held a 130-pound belt. Both that title and Davis' 135-pound crown were at stake in the scheduled 12-round fight.
Davis was a big favorite — 7-1 in Las Vegas — against Santa Cruz (37-1-1, 19 knockouts), who had lost only once and was known for always being competitive.