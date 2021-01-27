Blast star goalie William Vanzela on loan to San Diego Sockers for MASL season

Blast star goalie William Vanzela has found a new soccer home — for now.
Vanzela will be a member of the San Diego Sockers for the 2021 Major Arena Soccer League season with Baltimore not competing because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Vanzela, an eight-year veteran with the Blast and part of four league championship teams, has been lent to the Sockers with Baltimore retaining first rights after the season. The league paperwork was completed Wednesday morning.
The Sockers open their season on the road this weekend, taking on the Kansas City Comets on Friday before traveling to Dallas on Sunday to face the Sidekicks. Vanzela will join his new team in Kansas City and will get his first start Sunday in Dallas.
“Obviously, it was a shame we couldn’t return for the season with the Blast. I know the organization did everything they could to try to get on the field, but it was really hard with all the regulations in Maryland,” Vanzela said. “But getting an opportunity to go to one of the best franchises in the history of indoor soccer is a pleasure. I’m very blessed to get a chance to compete.”
Blast owner Ed Hale Sr. has had no problems with his players moving on to other teams for the season. Veteran defender Adriano Dos Santos was lent to the Tacoma Stars for the season.
“I like my players to be gainfully employed. All my players can go and I want nothing in return other than for them to be able to come back when I ask,” he said.
For Vanzela, his focus immediately shifts to helping his new team win.
“I’m looking forward to the challenge. I’m very excited to be able to compete and make a run for another championship and that’s my mindset,” he said.
With his wife, a new home and Blast teammates he calls family still in Baltimore, Vanzela plans to return to the area when time permits throughout the season. Two weeks ago, the Blast announced their season has been canceled because of the area’s COVID-19 restrictions, ending 39 consecutive seasons of professional indoor soccer in Baltimore. The team is hoping the 2021-22 MASL season will get started at its traditional time in November with Vanzela in goal.
“Hopefully we can settle everything and I can come back to Baltimore the following season. I’m looking forward to winning more championships with the Blast,” Vanzela said. “But for right now, I have to put the Blast aside and shift my mindset as quick as I can to get to know my new teammates, my new coaches and their system. My mindset is on the championship and what I can do to help the new team get there.”