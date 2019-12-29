Wizards: Coach Scott Brooks hopes that Beal will miss just a game. Beal’s consecutive game streak of 194 was broken. He last sat out on April 12, 2017. Brooks said that Fs Davis Bertans (quad) and Rui Hachimura (groin), and C Mo Wagner (ankle) will all be out for at least the next week. Thomas returned after serving a two-game suspension for entering the stands to confront a fan. Johnathan Williams, the other free agent signed this week, had two points in 13 minutes in his first start.