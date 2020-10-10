MIAA well-represented in Big Ten football

He went on to commit to Clemson and played two seasons with the Tigers, contributing to the national championship squad in 2018, before transferring into Maryland as a junior in 2019. In his redshirt freshman season, he had 14 tackles and an interception for six yards. He went on to play in 15 games during his sophomore season, compiling 16 tackles (2.5 for loss) and a sack. Smith started in 10 of the 11 games that he started in his junior year, totaling 24 tackles (14 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack and four pass breakups.