MIAA well-represented in Big Ten football

Big Ten football will officially return on Oct. 24 and a number of former Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association standouts are set to play throughout the league.
There are 23 former MIAA players who play football at Big Ten schools. Seven MIAA schools are represented, including Calvert Hall, Gilman, McDonogh, Mount Saint Joseph, Pallotti, St. Frances and St. Paul’s.
Maryland rosters the most players with 10, followed by Penn State (five), Michigan (three) and Rutgers (two). Northwestern, Ohio State and Wisconsin have one player apiece.
Maryland
Redshirt Senior Linebacker Shaq Smith (St. Frances 2012-15)
Smith spent three seasons at St. Frances and had a breakout 2014 season, totaling 111 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, four sacks and two interceptions. He went on to transfer to IMG Academy for his senior season, where he had 89 tackles, four sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. 27Sports rated Smith as a four-star prospect and the third-best inside linebacker in the class of 2016.
He went on to commit to Clemson and played two seasons with the Tigers, contributing to the national championship squad in 2018, before transferring into Maryland as a junior in 2019. In his redshirt freshman season, he had 14 tackles and an interception for six yards. He went on to play in 15 games during his sophomore season, compiling 16 tackles (2.5 for loss) and a sack. Smith started in 10 of the 11 games that he started in his junior year, totaling 24 tackles (14 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack and four pass breakups.
Freshman Quarterback Josh Ettlinger (Gilman)
Ettlinger played football and lacrosse at Gilman, making the honor roll in all four years of high school.
Junior Linebacker Ahmad McCullough (Mount Saint Joseph)
McCullough totaled 40 solo tackles, 13 sacks and one interception in his senior season at Mount St. Joseph in 2016. He went on to redshirt his freshman season at Hutchinson Community College (Kansas). He played in spring ball,
Junior Linebacker Chance Campbell (Calvert Hall)
Campbell was a first-team All-MIAA A Conference selection in his junior season. Campbell was a three-star recruit and the 27th-ranked player in Maryland, per 247Sports. He went on to play in 11 games in his freshman season, making 10 total tackles (2018). He made two starts in 10 games, making 54 tackles (4.5 tackles for a loss) with a forced fumble and an interception (2019). Campbell was with on the team in tackles.
Senior Tight End Zack Roski (Pallotti)
Roski had six touchdown receptions as a senior at Pallotti in 2016. He hasn’t played in a game during his career with the Terps.
Senior Offensive Lineman Tyler Hamilton (Pallotti)
Hamilton was named a two-time captain at Pallotti, being named to the All-MIAA and All-Metro teams in his 2016 senior season. He appeared in one game against Howard on Aug. 31 last season.
Redshirt Sophomore Jaelyn Duncan (St. Frances)
Duncan was a 2017 All-Metro selection at St. Frances, an Under Armour All-American and an MIAA "A" Conference champion in the same year. He was ranked as a four-star recruit, the 145th-best player in the nation, the 11th-best offensive lineman and the sixth-best player in Maryland, per 247Sports.
He took a redshirt season in 2018, before starting in 11 of the 12 games that he played at left tackle in during his redshirt freshman season in 2019. Duncan helped Javon Leake and Anthony McFarland Jr. grind out 1,350 rushing yards for 16 touchdowns.
Freshman Offensive Tackle Ja’Khi Green (St. Frances)
Green compiled a 44-3 record in high school with St. Frances and a Baltimore Sun All-Metro selection in his senior season. He was ranked as three-star recruit, the 42nd-ranked player in Maryland and the 122nd offensive tackle in the nation, per 247Sports.
Redshirt Sophomore Wide Receiver Dejuan Ellis (McDonogh)
Ellis completed 256 of 423 passes with 6,521 total yards and 64 touchdowns as a quarterback in high school between Bishop O’Connell and McDonogh. In his lone season at McDonogh in 2017, Ellis had 214 rushing yards and 116 passing yards and scoring four touchdowns. He went on to redshirt his freshman season at Virginia Tech in 2018 and went on to sit out the 2019 season while transferring to Maryland.
Junior Defensive Lineman B’ahmad Miller (St. Frances)
Miller was a 3-star player, the 15th-ranked player in Maryland and 34th-best strongside defensive end in the nation, per 247Sports. He played in three games during his sophomore season at Maryland (2018) and played in two games during his junior year (2019), making six total tackles and 0.5 sacks.
Senior Kicker Tyler Rockhill (St. Paul’s)
Rockhill is a two-time MIAA champion (2012 and 2013) at St. Paul’s, along with being a two-time All-state wide receiver (2014-2015), a three-time All-MIAA selection in football and was selected to the Baltimore Touchdown Club All-Star Game.
Rockhill played on the lacrosse team at Maryland for the past three seasons (2017-2019) and won a national championship in 2017.
Michigan
Freshman Running Back Blake Corum (St. Frances)
Corum had 1,415 receiving yards, 280 receiving yards with 20 total touchdowns during his junior year. He continued on to have 172 carries for 1,438 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns on the ground, along with 13 catches, for 226 receiving yards and two touchdowns in his senior season (2019).
He was named to The Baltimore Sun All-Metro team and selected as The Baltimore Sun Offensive Player of the Year, was selected to the 2020 Under Armour All-American Game and was rated as a four-star recruit and the 12th best running back, per 247Sports.
Freshman Linebacker Osman Savage (St. Frances)
Savage had four defensive touchdowns in his sophomore and junior seasons at St. Frances (2017-2018) and was part of the fifth-ranked high school football team in the country by USA Today. He was named as a two-time Baltimore Sun All-Metro selection and rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports.
Freshman Linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green (St. Frances)
Hill-Green was part of a group at St. Frances that was ranked fifth in the nation by USA Today and led his team to six shutout performances. The outside linebacker was rated as a three-star recruit, Maryland’s 14th-best recruit and the 29th overall player in his position in the country, per 247Sports.
Northwestern
Redshirt Freshman Zachary Franks (Gilman)
Franks was selected to the All-MIAA and Baltimore Sun All-Metro team in 2018 as a senior, along with being named a Football Hall of Fame All-American and selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame World Bowl. He was rated as a three-star recruit and the 14th-best player in Maryland by 247Sports. He redshirted in his freshman season at Northwestern.
Ohio State
Redshirt Sophomore Defensive Tackle Taron Vincent (Gilman 2014-2015)
Vincent finished off his high school career at IMG Academy with 60 tackles (10 tackles for a loss) and 3.0 sacks, totaling 172 tackles for his career. He was rated as the number one defensive tackle in the country, per 247Sports.
He went on to play in eight games during his true freshman season at Ohio State where he had three tackles and had a sack in the Big Ten Championship Game. Vincent was named as a 2018 Ohio State Scholar-Athlete. Vincent didn’t play in 2019 after tearing his labrum.
Penn State
Redshirt Junior Cam Sullivan-Brown (Pallotti)
Sullivan-Brown holds the career record for receptions and receiving yards at Pallotti with 149 catches and 2,846 yards. During his time at Palloti, he was named a two-time MIAA champion with Pallotti at the "C" conference level as a sophomore in 2014 and won a "B" conference title in 2016 as a senior.
He was named to the All-Maryland team as a sophomore, Baltimore Sun All-Metro first-team honors as a senior, an All-MIAA selection in his sophomore, junior and senior seasons, USA Today’s All-State second-team as a senior and was invited to the Maryland Crab Bowl and the Big 33 Football Classic. Sullivan-Brown was rated as a three-star recruit, the 11th-ranked player in Maryland and 85th-best wide receiver in the country, per 247Sports.
The wide receiver went on to redshirt in his freshman year, before playing in 13 games during the 2018, totaling four receptions for 49 yards. In his redshirt sophomore season, Sullivan-Brown played in four games, grabbing eight passes for 56 yards.
Freshman Linebacker Curtis Jacobs (McDonogh)
Redshirt Sophomore Offensive Lineman Will Knutsson (McDonogh)
Knutsson played all four seasons at the varsity level for McDonogh from 2014-2017. He was an All-MIAA selection, along with being named as an All-State selection during his senior season, played in the Big 33 Game and wrestled. He hasn’t appeared in any game so far at Penn State.
Redshirt Freshman Defensive Tackle Dvon Ellies (McDonogh)
Ellies was a three-year letterman at McDonogh. He totaled 46 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, three sacks, an interception and a blocked extra point in his sophomore year in 2016. In his 2018 senior season, he had 72 tackles, 17 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a blocked extra point. He went on to be named to The Baltimore Sun All-Metro and Polynesian Bowl teams, along with being an All-MIAA selection.
The former McDonogh Eagle went on to play in one game in 2019 during his true freshman season.
Junior Defensive Tackle PJ Mustipher (McDonogh)
Mustipher played varsity football in all four seasons at McDonogh (2014-2017), was a two-time team captain and two-time team MVP. He began his high school career with 17 tackles and 2.0 sacks as a freshman, continued in his sophomore year to have 41 tackles, 14.0 sacks, two fumble recoveries and two pass breakups, 47 tackles, 15.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and four pass breakups in his junior season and capped off his senior year with 45 tackles, 17.0 tackles for a loss, 14.0 sacks and two fumble recoveries.
He was selected to the Under Armour All-America Game, invited to the Big 33 Game and Crab Bowl, named to the All-State team in consecutive years in 2016 and 2017, named as a first-team Baltimore Sun All-Metro pick in his junior season, in addition to being a finalist for Baltimore Sun Athlete of the Year and was a four-time All-MIAA selection. 247Sports had Mustipher ranked as the fifth-best player in Maryland, the fifth-ranked defensive tackle in the nation and was ranked as the number 78 player in the country.
The former McDonogh defensive lineman played in 10 games during his freshman season, totaling 14 tackles (1.0 tackles for a loss) and one forced fumble (2018). He went on to increase his production in his 2019 sophomore season, totaling 37 tackles (4.5 tackles for a loss), 1.0 sacks and one forced fumble. He was named as a Pro Football Focus All-Big Ten honorable mention and was selected to the Pro Football Focus National and Big Ten Teams of the Week second-team after his performances against Iowa (Oct. 12) and Buffalo (Sept. 7).
Rutgers
Senior Linebacker Tyshon Fogg (Calvert Hall)
Fogg finished his senior season at Calvert Hall with 49 tackles, a sack and an interception. He was selected as a second-team All-Metro pick by The Baltimore Sun, a second-team All-Maryland pick by USA Today and was picked to play in the Maryland Crab Bowl game (2016). He was a first-team All-State selection by the Capital Gazette as a junior and a was rated as a four-star recruit by 247Sports.
Redshirt Sophomore Offensive Lineman Reggie Sutton (Calvert Hall)
Sutton was a first-team All-Metro selection by The Baltimore Sun during his senior season at Calvert Hall (2017), also being selected as a first-team All-USA Maryland Football Team member by USA Today and selected to the Maryland Crab Bowl.
The former Cardinal went on to play four games in 2018 as a true freshman, starting in one game as a blocking tight end. He went on to become an All-Big Ten Academic list on Dec. 11. and played in six games.
Wisconsin
Senior Safety Eric Burrell (McDonogh)
The former McDonogh defensive back was a three-time first-team All-Metro selection by The Baltimore Sun. He finished career with 172 tackles, seven interceptions and 12 touchdowns. In 2016, he was named to the Offense-Defense All-American Bowl and was a consensus All-State selection during his junior campaign, putting up 37 tackles and an interception and as a senior with 41 tackles and two interceptions.
He went on to play in 41 games with the Badgers, making 19 starts at safety. In three seasons from 2017-2019, he has put together totals of 103 tackles (3.5 tackles for a loss) and 2.0 sacks. He has recorded four interceptions, nine pass breakups and four forced fumbles. He was named to as an All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2019 and a preseason All-American honorable mention for Pro Football Focus in 2020.