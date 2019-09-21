Anthony Rendon’s MVP case is gaining momentum but running out of time

For better or worse, MVP voting has become little more than an accounting of WAR — a stat that, after all, purports to answer empirically the same question (which player has the most value?) that voters are tasked with deciding. The last six MVP awards, three in each league, have gone to the position player who led his league in WAR. (All WAR figures cited here are from Baseball-Reference.com; Fangraphs.com also calculates its own version of WAR, which differs slightly.)