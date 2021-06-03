Maryland baseball ‘soaking in the moment’ of first appearance in NCAA tournament since 2017

“The message was, ‘This is my last year playing baseball along with some of the other seniors, and we want to go out on our own terms, giving it everything that we have — whether that’s winning or losing,’” recalled Alleyne, a senior center fielder. “We just felt like not everyone was giving it everything that they had. His message was, he was trying to get everything from everyone at all times, and I feel like that was a huge turning point for us because looking at a guy like Randy Bednar who has poured his heart and soul into this program, it’s hard to look at him playing as hard as he is every game and not do the same. So I think once he gave that speech there, he kind of fired us up and got us ready to go for the rest of the year.”