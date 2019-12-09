Long bypassed, union leader Marvin Miller elected to Baseball Hall of Fame by modern committee; Simmons in, too

"Marvin would patiently wait for every single player to speak their mind," Simmons said. “No matter how inane, no matter how un-thought out, no matter how off the mark the question came, Marvin painstakingly, patiently waded through it all. And in the end, after everyone had spoke their mind, he would bring it all together and present it in a way that everyone felt as though, yes, this is exactly what we collectively think.”