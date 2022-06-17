What went wrong? Baltimore leaders react to lost World Cup bid

So confident were state and local officials that the Baltimore-Washington region would be selected as one of 11 American cities to host the 2026 World Cup they gathered for dual watch parties and planned a celebratory phone call afterward.

But when the list of names was read during an hourlong broadcast Thursday evening, Baltimore and neighboring Washington, D.C. — which had teamed up on a bid — were not among them.

Advertisement

Thursday’s announcement was deflating for promoters and city leaders alike who had hoped the joint effort would be a winning combination to lure the international sporting event to the region. Afterward Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott cast it as another opportunity to prove the world wrong about Baltimore.

“What we’re going to do is what Baltimore always does,” Scott said Friday. “When people say that we’re not, we show them how wrong they were.”

Advertisement

Scott, who was among the attendees at an M&T Bank Stadium watch party, said being passed over by FIFA was a “disappointment” and “obviously” the wrong decision. But the mayor said he was encouraged by the cooperation between Baltimore and Washington over the bid.

“What I take away from this is with everyone working together we can put aside all these other political, all these other differences to go after the World Cup bid, then we can do it on everything else,” he said. “That’s the key.”

Earlier this year, Baltimore and Washington decided to join forces to vie for the games, a move each city felt could increase its chances of being selected. Washington initially bid to host matches of its own, but the combined effort sought to unite Washington’s status as the nation’s capital with the more attractive venue of M&T Bank Stadium, rather than FedEx Field in Landover, home of the NFL’s Washington Commanders. (D.C. United soccer-specific Audi Field is considered too small to host World Cup games.)

Under the combined bid, matches would have taken place in Baltimore, while Washington would have hosted a fan festival on the National Mall, coinciding with the nation’s 250th birthday.

The Baltimore/Washington bid was considered by national reporters to be on the bubble among the more than one dozen U.S. cities that applied. Instead, Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle and Kansas City, Missouri all made the cut. Mexico City, Monterrey and Guadalajara will represent Mexico, and Toronto and Vancouver, British Columbia, will host in Canada.

Passed over along with Baltimore were Cincinnati, Denver, Edmonton, Alberta, Nashville, Tennessee, and Orlando, Florida.

Terry Hasseltine, the executive director of the Maryland Sports Commission, which oversaw Baltimore’s campaign for the games, said his group had organized the would-be celebratory call between Baltimore and Washington officials Thursday night.

The powerful merger of Baltimore’s stadium and infrastructure and the symbolism of the nation’s capital celebrating the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in 2026 gave organizers confidence they would be selected, Hasseltine said.

Advertisement

“I thought we were the right decision,” he said. “It’s a mystery right now.”

Al Hutchinson, CEO of Visit Baltimore, said he too was at the watch party, waiting expectantly. He knew nothing was guaranteed, but he was confident Baltimore would be selected, he said.

”I was shocked. I was at the announcement party when they did not say Baltimore as an East Coast destination,” Hutchinson said. “I was really just shocked.”

Baltimore Sun emails to Dan Flynn and Amy Hopfinger, who are helping FIFA organize the 2026 games, were not immediately returned. Flynn and Hopfinger were liaisons between FIFA and Maryland officials involved in the bid.

Hutchinson and Scott were confident the FIFA delegation enjoyed their time in Baltimore when they visited in September. FIFA officials were on hand for a September National Football League nail biter at M&T Bank Stadium between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens. They also toured the city.

“I don’t know. Maybe they felt a little bad for [Kansas City] Mayor [Quinton] Lucas because he was there and saw the Chiefs lose,” Scott said of FIFA.

Advertisement

Scott said he has been given no indication of what fell short in Baltimore’s bid. The selection of Boston, which will host games at Gillette Stadium, a 45-minute drive from downtown Boston, signals Baltimore’s problem was not its transportation network, he said.

“If you’ve ever been to Foxborough, you know there’s no public transportation. If you’ve ever been to Arrowhead [Stadium in Kansas City], you know there’s no public transportation,” Scott said. “Obviously, it’s not that.”

Scott’s spokesman, James Bentley, said FIFA officials specifically commented during their visit that transportation would not be a problem for Baltimore’s bid.

Hasseltine said the Baltimore-Washington connection only further strengthened the bid’s transportation options. “I don’t know what other factors came to this result,” he said, “but congratulations to the other cities. They obviously check the box that we missed. Something else was at play.”

Restaurateur Alex Smith had a front-row seat to the planning of Baltimore’s combined bid with D.C. His wife worked on the bid at Visit Baltimore, where he is also on the board. Smith is the CEO of Atlas Group, which has about 20 restaurants in the Baltimore area, and he estimated that nabbing a World Cup bid would have brought in a few million dollars to his restaurants alone in 2026.

“It’s basically the equivalent of five Super Bowls,” Smith said. “So you’re basically talking about every single hotel room in the city booked out for a month straight.”

Advertisement

Smith said he expected that New York and Miami would be locks to host World Cup games, but he didn’t think Philadelphia or especially Boston could match Baltimore’s offerings.

Smith, like others, can’t say for sure why Baltimore came up short.

”I can tell you it wasn’t for a lack of effort. These guys worked really, really hard. And they put out an unbelievable product to sell to FIFA,” Smith said. “ … It wasn’t that our team Baltimore wasn’t prepared and didn’t put out a first class product to compete with these other cities. I think there’s an extra force at play here.”

Maryland Lt. Gov. Boyd K. Rutherford, who also attended Thursday’s watch party, called the FIFA decision “unfortunate” but commended the work of the joint committee that lobbied for the games.

Rutherford pointed to the upcoming Charm City Match featuring English Premier League clubs Arsenal and Everton due to be held M&T Bank Stadium on July 19 as a “showcase” of Baltimore as an international sports destination. The English Premier League last played in Baltimore a decade ago when Liverpool and Tottenham faced each other at M&T Bank Stadium.

Baltimore Sun reporter Sam Janesch contributed to this report.