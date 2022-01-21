As Baltimore waits for FIFA’s decision on 2026 World Cup bid, potential merger with Washington offers ‘advantages’

“I don’t believe there were too many other venues they visited during their fall tour that included an event, and I think that certainly helped our cause, to see what we’re capable of doing for an event and the energy that’s inside the building and outside the building,” he said. “They did walk through Ravens Walk on their way down to the stadium from the hotel, and they took that in. Then they obviously were in a number of different suites watching the game, and I know a number of them stayed until the bitter end. So it was as exciting for them as it certainly was for everyone else in the stadium.”