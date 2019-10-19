June’s Baltimore 10-Miler turned out to be a preview of Saturday’s Baltimore Marathon.
Jeremy Ardanuy and Natalie Atabek, the men’s and women’s winners in the former, were the victors in the latter Saturday, with the Maryland natives finishing in first for their respective genders.
Ardanuy, 2018’s third-place finisher, cruised to victory in the main event of the 19th Baltimore Running Festival, never relenting on a lead he held basically from the race’s start. He used the event as part of training for the California International Marathon in December and has been running about 120 miles per week in preparation.
The 26-year-old Baltimore resident and doctorate candidate at University of Maryland, Baltimore, was running in his third straight Baltimore Marathon. The 2017 event also marked his first attempt at the 26.2-mile distance; he finished in 4:45:03, more than two hours slower than his winning time of 2:27:16 on Saturday.
Atabek, a 28-year-old Bethesda native, ran her third marathon and first in Baltimore in a personal-best 2:58:57.
This story will be updated.