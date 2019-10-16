Staggered road closures related to the Baltimore Running Festival begin at 5:30 a.m. Saturday and last through 3:30 p.m. around the core of the city. Officials encourage transit riders to use the Metro Subway, which isn't affected by the event, and urge motorists to stay north of 33rd Street, south of McComas Street, east of Highland Avenue and west of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in order to avoid delays. SOURCE: Baltimore City Department of Transportation