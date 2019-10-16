With participants from all 50 states and 17 foreign countries, the Baltimore Running Festival returns this weekend, offering visiting and local runners a course that takes them through and around the city.
Below, find a schedule of Saturday’s events, the road and lane closures for race day and the days leading up, how to watch the day’s events, and who the top contenders are in the 19th annual festival’s marathon.
Order of events
7:30 a.m.: 5K begins at Light and Pratt streets
7:55 a.m.: Wheelchair Division begins at Light and Pratt streets
8 a.m.: Marathon and Team relay begins at Camden and Paca streets
9:45 a.m.: Half marathon begins at Light and Pratt streets
Noon: Awards ceremony at West Shore Park
3 p.m.: All courses closed
How to watch
WBAL (channel 11) has race day coverage from 6-11 a.m. Saturday.
Top marathon contenders
Men:
Jeremy Ardanuy from Baltimore
Bib No.: 1
Age: 26
Personal record: 2:28:41
Max Haiss from Baltimore
Bib No.: 9
Age: 25
Personal record: 2:47:30
Andrew Madison from Catonsville
Bib No.: 10
Age: 32
Personal record: 2:33:33
Brendan O’Kane from Baltimore
Bib No.: 13
Age: 34
Personal record: 2:46:42
Daniel Rowe from Baltimore
Bib No.: 14
Age: 35
Personal record: 2:49:28
Jerrod Sunderland from Altoona, Pennsylvania
Bib No.: 16
Age: 22
Personal record: first marathon
Women:
Marion Gerbier from Montreal
Bib No.: 21
Age: 37
Personal record: 3:10:00
Emily McBain from Hoboken, New Jersey
Bib No.: 25
Age: 24
Personal record: 3:16:18
Alyssa White from New York City
Bib No.: 28
Age: 34
Personal record: 3:08:00
Denise Knickman from Baltimore
Bib No.: 29
Age: 51
Personal record: 2:47:26
What to know about getting around town
Lane closures ahead of the Baltimore Running Festival:
Beginning 10 a.m. Thursday: right lane of Pratt Street from Light to Calvert streets; left lane (next to median) of southbound Light Street from Pratt to Conway streets
Beginning 10 p.m. Friday: Pratt Street from Charles to Light streets
Parking restrictions Saturday:
Midnight-2 p.m.: Linwood Avenue from Eastern Avenue to Fayette Street and Eastern Avenue (north side) from Linwood to Patterson Park avenues
2 a.m.-2 p.m.: Boston Street (north side) from Aliceanna Street to Lakewood Avenue
4 a.m.-2 p.m.: Lancaster Street from President to Exeter streets
4 a.m.-3 p.m.: East 33rd Street from Hillen Road to Guilford Avenue; Key Highway from Light to Lawrence streets; Maryland/Cathedral/Hopkins/Sharp Street from W. 29th to Pratt streets; West 28th Street from Fox to Howard streets
5 a.m.-noon: Baltimore Street (south side) from President Street to Patterson Park Avenue
6 a.m.-noon: Fayette Street (south side) from Gay to Calvert streets; Hillen Road from East 33rd Street to Mervo entrance
6 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Camden Street from Eutaw to Paca streets
Road closures Saturday:
5:30-9 a.m: Paca Street from Pratt to Lombard streets
6 a.m. to 3.15 p.m.: Camden Street from Paca to Howard streets
7 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.: Eutaw Street from Pratt to Camden streets
6-10 a.m.: Russell Street from Lee to Pratt streets
7-10 a.m.: Russell Street at Hamburg Street
7 a.m.-noon: Hamburg Street Bridge from Russell to Leadenhall streets
7 a.m.-1 p.m. (until marathon and half marathon clear the area): Pratt Street from Green to Eutaw streets
8-11 a.m.: Northbound Light Street from Henrietta Street to Key Highway
8-11:45 a.m.: Key Highway from Cross to Light streets
8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.: Southbound Jones Falls Expressway exit ramp to 28th Street
8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.: Southbound Light Street from Lombard Street to Key Highway
1 p.m. to clear: Pratt Street from Howard to Light streets
Lane closures Saturday:
8:05-8:31 a.m.: Paca Street from Pratt to McCulloh streets
8:10-8:47 a.m.: McCulloh Street from Paca Street to North Avenue
8:15-9:03 a.m.: McCulloh Street from North Avenue to Gwynns Falls Parkway
8:20-9:19 a.m.: Gwynns Falls Parkway from Beechwood Drive to Mansion House Drive (in Druid Hill Park)
8:25-9:35 a.m.: Mansion House Drive to Wyman Park Drive
8:30-9:51 a.m.: Wyman Park Drive from Remington Avenue to West 28th Street
8:35-10:07 a.m.: West 28th Street from Fox to St. Paul streets
8:40-10:23 a.m.: St. Paul Street from West 28th to Light streets
8:45-10:39 a.m.: Light Street from Pratt Street to Key Highway
8:55-11:11 a.m.: Key Highway from Light Street to Key Highway Extension to Hull Street
9-11:27 a.m.: Hull Street to Key Highway Extension to Key Highway to Light Street
9:05-11:43 a.m.: Light Street to Pratt Street to President Street to Lancaster Street
9:10-11:59 a.m.: Aliceanna Street from President to Boston streets
9:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m.: Boston Street to Lakewood Avenue to O’Donnell Street to Linwood Avenue
9:20 a.m.-12:31 p.m.: Linwood Avenue from O’Donnell Street to Madison Street
9:25 a.m.-12:47 p.m.: Madison Street from Linwood Avenue to Washington Street to St. Lo Drive
9:30 a.m.-1:35 p.m.: Harford Road from St. Lo Drive to 30th Street to Hillen Road
9:20 a.m.-2:15 p.m.: Hillen Road from Lake Montebello to East 33rd Street to Guilford Avenue
9:50 a.m.-2:30 p.m.: Guilford Avenue from East 33rd to West 29th streets
9:55 a.m.-2:45 p.m.: West 29th Street from Guilford to Maryland avenues
10 a.m.-3:20 p.m.: Maryland/Cathedral/Hopkins/Sharp Street from West 29th to Pratt streets
10 a.m.-3:20 p.m.: Race finish line on Pratt Street between Charles and Light streets
Commercial vehicle restrictions:
The following restrictions are in place Saturday from 4 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and do not include public mass transportation vehicles such as buses.
Fayette Street from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to President Street (no commercial vehicles will be allowed to travel on or south of Fayette Street)
President Street from Aliceanna to Fayette streets (no commercial vehicles will be allowed to travel on or west of President Street)
Light Street from Pratt Street to Key Highway
Key Highway from Light to McComas streets
Hanover Street from McComas to Montgomery streets (no commercial vehicles will be allowed on or north of McComas Street, including Hanover Street)
Pratt and Lombard streets from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to President Street
I-395 at the Martin Luther King Jr. split to Pratt Street (no commercial vehicles will be permitted on I-395)