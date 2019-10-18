Gralley will run in Saturday’s half marathon alongside his sons, Craig and Kevin, and granddaughter, Sara Petry, as the oldest of the projected 20,000 runners who will participate in the Baltimore Running Festival, a title he’s held almost every year he’s run in it. Although Gralley will be far from the pace he had when he set a personal best of 3:04:26 in both the New York and Boston marathons in 1982 as a 56-year-old, he and his family will all cross the finish line together.