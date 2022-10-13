Saturday’s Baltimore Running Festival is expecting more than 11,000 runners. Here are three with inspiring stories.

With the Baltimore Running Festival anticipating more than 11,000 runners — a 10% increase from last year’s field — one might say there will be more than 11,000 inspiring stories navigating the city’s streets.

Saturday’s event begins with a 5K at 7:30 a.m. at McKeldin Square near the intersection of Light and Pratt streets, continues with the marathon and 5K at 8 a.m. at Gate A of Camden Yards, and concludes with the half marathon at 9:45 a.m. at the Inner Harbor. Every race will finish on Light and Pratt streets at the Inner Harbor.

Advertisement

Here are just a few of the runners expected to participate Saturday and their inspiring stories.

Baltimore marathon: What to know about parking restrictions, traffic on Saturday https://t.co/rQMlGUpubk — Baltimore Sun Sports (@BaltSunSports) October 12, 2022

The quest

Daniel Chaplin ran in his first 5K at 22 because it was part of the final project for a health course at Samford University in Homewood, Alabama. The race took him more than one hour to complete.

Advertisement

Chaplin, now 32, is no ordinary runner. Despite being born with Down’s Syndrome, Chaplin will compete in his 40th half marathon in as many states on Saturday.

“There are so many possibilities for individuals with Down’s Syndrome,” he said.

After that initial 5K, Chaplin graduated to a 10K in 2013 and then a half marathon in Talladega, Alabama, that same year. He finished the 10K in more than two hours and the half marathon in more than four.

Chaplin then heard about the 50 States Half Marathon Club. Nicole Blomgren, who founded the organization in 2008, said she has tried to encourage more race organizers to make their events more walker-friendly by extending cut-off times for runners like Chaplin.

“He’s definitely improved over the years, and makes a lot of the cut-off times now,” she wrote via email. “Daniel is an inspiration to so many.”

Chaplin is scheduled to run in a half marathon in Pennsylvania next month and Alaska and Montana next year with Connecticut, Missouri, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Wyoming remaining. After meeting the 50 states objective, he said he seeks to complete 100 half marathons and then maybe 500 half marathons in his lifetime.

Chaplin’s personal-record time for the half marathon is 3 hours, 14 minutes, 40 seconds at one in 2020 in Birmingham, Alabama. He said he isn’t sure how he will fare Saturday, but that’s hardly the point.

“It’s about showing the Down’s Syndrome community that individuals with Down’s Syndrome have a place to do what they can do and feel that we really are strong and not that different,” he said.

Advertisement

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Joanna Hayes, winner of the women's 2021 Baltimore Marathon, crosses the finish line. (Kim Hairston)

The promise

On Dec. 17, Larry Hountz woke up in the bed of his Baltimore home and couldn’t move the right side of his body. His wife called 911, and an ambulance delivered him to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, where doctors said he suffered a stroke.

Hountz made a pledge to his wife.

“I remembered the marathon because it goes right by our house every October,” he said before he plans to participate in Saturday’s 5K. “I said, ‘I’m going to be in that marathon.’”

Hountz’s recovery is so remarkable that doctors at Johns Hopkins have outfitted him with a monitoring device for a study on patients’ ability to overcome strokes. In just 10 months, Hountz now walks 5 1/2 miles daily, has dropped from 290 to 187 pounds, and has had to replace a wardrobe filled with 2XL shirts and size 42 pants for medium shirts and size 32 pants.

The transformation has not been easy. After spending nine weeks in the hospital re-learning how to walk and regaining an endurance that tired after just 10 steps and then four weeks of home therapy, Hountz began walking a block and then laps around Patterson Park.

One of the biggest changes has been dietary. Hountz said he has replaced fried foods, dairy and red meat with fish, vegetables and kombucha. He went from drinking four to five beers per night to two beers and a glass of wine per week.

Advertisement

Besides the weight loss, Hountz said numbness in his feet has disappeared, and his doctor has informed him that his glaucoma is improving. In a weird way, the stroke might have been a blessing.

“I tell my wife every day that this stroke was definitely a huge wake-up call to get healthy, and I’m not stopping,” he vowed.

The return

A pacemaker won’t prevent Eileen Levitt, a 56-year-old Columbia resident, from running the half marathon at the Baltimore Running Festival for the first time since 2019.

Levitt, a veteran of several half marathons, had a pacemaker installed in December of 2020, two months after an arrhythmia was discovered. Since then, she has competed in two half marathons and the Baltimore 10 Miler.

Although she is still waiting to recapture that “runner’s high,” she described running as therapeutic.

“What I get is the high from being with my friends and from being outside,” she said. “It still feels good. Why should you take it easy? Why should you leave something that you love just because it’s harder?”

Advertisement

Levitt is also a breast cancer survivor. Just five months after being diagnosed in 2016, she ran in her first half marathon.

Despite having her pacemaker adjusted three times, Levitt said she doesn’t worry about a health setback.

“There’s nothing I can do about it,” she said. “It’s done, it’s past. So what am I going to worry about? It’s already happened.”

What makes Saturday special for Levitt is that her husband Jeffrey will join her for his debut at the Baltimore Running Festival. She said she would be pleased to finish the half marathon in less than 3 hours, 30 minutes.

“I’m not going to be the last one done, and if I am, I don’t care,” she said. “There’s no shame in it. There’s only shame in staying home, I think. You can’t let these little setbacks hold you back from the things you love. I know some people may think these things are not little, but you have to in your mind think that they are little or else you just can’t move forward.”