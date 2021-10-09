Jeremy Ardanuy wins Baltimore Running Festival for 2nd time

Jeremy Ardanuy of Baltimore won the full marathon portion of the 20th Baltimore Running Festival Saturday morning in downtown Baltimore.
Ardanuy, a 28-year-old microbiologist from Baltimore, crossed the finish line in 2:26:49. He added the title to the one he captured in 2019 when he won that event in 2:27:16.
Ardanuy was 34 seconds ahead of runner-up Jordan Tropf (2:27:23), a 29-year-old orthopedic surgery resident at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center who hails from Silver Spring.
The marathon is the first of three that Tropf intends to complete in three days. He plans to participate in the Chicago Marathon on Sunday and the Boston Marathon on Monday with an eye towards finishing all three is less than 2:30.