Former Ravens player Alex Collins dies at 28

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Former Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins, who played two seasons with the team, died Monday evening at 28 years old, according to a statement from the team.

“Alex was a joy to be around and someone whose light shined brightly. I’ll always remember him for being a great teammate who had an uplifting spirit that impacted everyone he encountered,” Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said in a statement. “He was also a smart player who ran with unlimited determination, and he contributed to a lot of our success during his time in Baltimore. We send our heartfelt condolences and support to Alex’s family. May he now rest in God’s eternal peace.”

Advertisement

With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of Alex Collins. pic.twitter.com/IDywUZ8m73 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 15, 2023

Collins played as a running back for the Seattle Seahawks in 2016 and moved to the Ravens in 2017, where he stayed for two seasons. He then returned to the Seahawks for 2020-2021.

Most recently, he played in the U.S. Football League for the Memphis Showboats.

Advertisement

The details surrounding Collins’ death have not yet been released.

“With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of Alex Collins,” reads a statement from the Baltimore Ravens. “Always quick to greet everyone with a smile, he was a genuinely kind person who carried a special joy and passion wherever he went. May Alex always be remembered for the light and love he brought to so many people in his life.”