A pro lacrosse team in Baltimore? As PLL eyes hometown model, Maryland and Charm City are finalists.

The best lacrosse players in the world don’t have a home.

Or rather, they have a home, but they’re gone from it almost every summer weekend and don’t necessarily share that city with teammates. The Premier Lacrosse League — now in its fifth season — is a barnstorming tour with teams untethered to regions. Instead, in a model more similar to pro tennis or golf than to traditional American team sports, squads with one-word names such as the Waterdogs and the Atlas take their show on the road with a 14-week season spanning June to September.

Players often fly into a new city on a Friday, practice with teammates that day, go through a walk-through Saturday morning and then compete Saturday night. When players are identified as a pro sports team while out at a dinner or an airport, strangers ask where they’re based out of. It’s a confusing question to answer, said Brian Phipps, an Annapolis native, former Terps standout and pro for more than a decade. Phipps, who recently coached Archbishop Spalding, is a goalkeeper for the PLL’s Whipsnakes — alongside players who live all over.

“We don’t really have a home base to say we’re out of,” he said.

That’s about to change a bit, though. Next season, the league’s eight teams will be assigned to cities or regions in a hybrid between a traditional, home-and-away model and the current barnstorming one.

Among the 26 finalists to host a team next year are Washington D.C., Maryland and Baltimore, the league announced Saturday.

That’s hardly a surprise, given the long history with lacrosse in the region — specifically Baltimore. A 1979 Washington Post article described Johns Hopkins as being “synonymous with lacrosse,” and that remains true today; the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame is located within USA Lacrosse’s national headquarters — in Baltimore County; the magazine Inside Lacrosse was started in Towson.

Of the four highest scorers in pro lacrosse history, three — Paul Rabil, Brendan Mundorf and Marcus Holman — are from Maryland.

Rabil, a Gaithersburg native, Hopkins standout and one of the greatest players in the sport’s history, co-founded the PLL with his brother, Mike. Beginning with its inaugural season in 2019, the PLL competed with, and ultimately merged with, Major League Lacrosse to establish itself as the sport’s top league.

Last year, a game televised on ABC between the Cannons and Archers set a record for the most-viewed outdoor pro lacrosse game ever according to ESPN. With an average of 452,000 viewers, ratings paled in comparison with America’s powerhouse leagues, but showed a promising trend for the nascent organization.

Next up: Rooting the teams in markets.

For the past five years, the league has toured around in an effort to draw lacrosse fans out for one, big weekend in their area. Sites this season include Long Island, Philadelphia, Charlotte, Minneapolis, Dallas, Denver and Seattle.

Homewood Field in Baltimore will also host the league’s eight teams for four games Aug. 5-6 in keeping with precedent: Each season the league has toured, it has featured games at the Hopkins venue.

Rabil, who lived in Baltimore for a decade, calls Homewood the “mecca of lacrosse in this country.” Speaking at a news conference Friday ahead of the All-Star game in Louisville, Kentucky, it took him less than a minute before he mentioned Charm City — noting it is one of the country’s most traditional lacrosse epicenters.

Paul Rabil, a Maryland native and standout player at Johns Hopkins, co-founded the Premier Lacrosse League while he was still a player. He's now focused on growing the league, which will move in the coming years from its barnstorming model to more of a traditional, home-and-away approach. (Photo courtesy of the PLL)

Lacrosse has long been a niche sport, but as the PLL looks to attract a vaster audience, it seeks to invite casual sports in. That’s where hometowns become an integral strategy. Phipps, the goalkeeper, said host regions will give more “validity and more substance” to the league.

“[Fans] have to identify with their team in the community,” Rabil said. “So now it’s time for us to unlock that.”

The eight selected sites will be revealed later this year and begin operation in 2024, but the league will essentially continue barnstorming at first. Each host region next year will have a “homestand weekend” in which the local club plays two games, hosting the rest of the league, but the majority of the season will continue to be spent on the road, visiting other host clubs or neutral sites. The idea is for players to live in their team’s region — or at least frequently visit — and generate local support.

“Despite not having as many home games as an NFL, definitely not an NBA or an NHL team or an MLB team,” Rabil said, “our plan is to be in market, ingratiate ourselves in the community.”

Down the road, though, perhaps in five years, Rabil expects the league to move towards a traditional home-and-away model with a team playing half of its games in their host market.

The PLL has had conversations with the Maryland Sports Commission (a division of the Maryland Stadium Authority) about the potential of a Maryland-based team. A team could be based in Baltimore. Or, it could rotate around the “bigger playground” of the state, playing games in Baltimore, Bowie, Annapolis, Towson, etc., said Terry Hasseltine, the commission’s executive director.

“We think lacrosse belongs in the state of Maryland at all levels and if this is the professional level of the game, we think it belongs in Maryland,” said Hasseltine, noting the commission would also support a team based specifically in Baltimore. “... It obviously adds another professional sport in our landscape. It creates diversity in the sport offerings at the professional level.”

The Premier Lacrosse League has played games at Homewood Field in Baltimore since 2019, its inaugural season. The field is one of the sport's most historic venues. (Photo courtesy of the PLL)

Baltimore had a MLL team — the Bayhawks — from 2001 to 2006 before it moved to Washington and then Annapolis, playing as the Chesapeake Bayhawks until 2020. The PLL has played in Baltimore since 2019, drawing 16,701 in attendance over three games that year, Rabil remembered fondly (attendance from last year’s games were not made available by the league).

Eventually, Rabil wants PLL teams to own their own venues or share them with other pro sports teams. That won’t be possible as soon as next year, but Johns Hopkins would welcome a club using Homewood Field.

“We’d be thrilled if thousands of fans each year would have the chance to experience the highest level of the sport at the most historic venue the sport has known,” Johns Hopkins spokesperson Ernie Larossa said in a statement.

The PLL offers more competitive salaries than the MLL did, with an annual league minimum of $25,000 and some players earning six figures. It hopes to continue to grow and, in the coming years, will look to expand beyond its eight teams.

The league also seeks growth through TV exposure: It has a pliable schedule and alters game times to fit ESPN or ABC broadcast slots. Two games in Baltimore in early August, one on Saturday and one Sunday, will air on ABC, which Rabil called “unprecedented” for pro lacrosse.

There is no guarantee, however, that Baltimore or Maryland will ultimately be selected as a PLL host site. Many of the finalists won’t receive teams — at least not initially — and there is much to consider: How much will the league focus on the East Coast, lacrosse’s historic hotbed, versus expanding across the country? Does the PLL want a team in the largest American cities, like New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago?

Some areas, Rabil said, “out-punch” larger markets in terms of their interest and passion. He counts Baltimore among those.

“Baltimore has turned out for us since our inception,” he said.