Major Arena Soccer League postpones Baltimore Blast game Saturday at Milwaukee because of COVID concerns

Saturday’s Major Arena Soccer League game between the Baltimore Blast and Milwaukee Wave at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena has been postponed because of COVID-19 concerns, the league announced Friday.
The MASL said that multiple players and staff from the Blast organization have entered COVID protocols after testing positive.
The rescheduled date has yet to be determined. Baltimore also has a road game scheduled for Sunday against the Kansas City Comets.
The Blast have started the season 2-1 under first-year coach David Bascome, a longtime assistant to former coach Danny Kelly, after not playing all of last season because of COVID concerns. The Blast, who play their home games at Towson University’s SECU Arena, opened practice in November for the first time in nearly 18 months.
In October, the league announced a 2021-22 regular-season schedule that included 12 teams playing a total of 144 games over a 129-day period. The league has three divisions, with each team playing a 24-game schedule.