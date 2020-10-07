What the Baltimore sports community is saying about the death of sportscaster Vince Bagli

Former WBAL-TV sportscaster Vince Bagli, who became known as the “Dean of Baltimore sports” in nearly five decades on air, died Tuesday evening at age 93.
Here’s a look at how Baltimore and the sports community is responding to the passing of the Loyola Blakefield and Loyola Maryland graduate:
Cal Ripken Jr., Orioles hall of famer infielder: “Vince Bagli was a fixture in Baltimore for decades, a gentleman and such a wonderful guy. He will be missed.”
Keith Mills, retired Baltimore sportscaster: “There is not enough time in the day or words in the dictionary to aptly describe what Vince Bagli meant to Balt. & the gentleman he was. He was, is and will always be The Dean of Balt. sports. So kind, so classy and the inspiration to all of us who followed him.”
Chris Pika, Bahamas Bowl communications director and former NFL publicist: “Even though it was a bitter Colts loss to Oakland in the 1977 Divisional Playoff on Christmas Eve, you can still hear the brilliance of Vince Bagli and Colts radio play-by-play man Chuck Thompson on the NFL’s Greatest Games video of that contest still seen on NFL Network & ESPN.”
Jim Palmer, Orioles hall of fame pitcher and MASN broadcaster: “Baltimore loses one of their legendary sports fixtures, Vince Bagli at 93. What a gentleman! So lucky to have known him since I broke in at 19. Lit up the press room like the Sun!”
Ari Kaplan, Moneyball analyst for MLB teams, creator of Cubs analytics department: “Saddened by the loss of Vince Bagli, long time sportscaster in Baltimore. He was a positive influence when I with the Orioles in the early 90′s. Such a great person.”
Jason La Canfora, NFL reporter CBS Sports: “Oh no. Vince Bagli was a legendary broadcaster and prince of a man who made Baltimore better for generations and who exemplified the best of @LoyolaDons. RIP, sir. You will be missed.”
Steve Levy, UMBC sports information director: “I was a very green SID during Vince’s tenure at WBAL-TV and he was always kind, patient and genuinely interested in UMBC athletics. Always commented how The Fieldhouse was a great venue to take in college basketball.”
Ken Rosenthal, MLB on Fox reporter and senior writer, The Athletic: “RIP Vince. One of my all-time favorite people. Just a kind man.”
Greg Amante, investigative journalist, feature producer ESPN: “I grew up listening to Mr. Bagli and Chuck Thompson call Colts games and watching him on WBAL. A legend. Sportscasters like him are sadly fading from our TVs.”
Mark Viviano, WJZ sports director: “Vince Bagli: heart of gold, love for all & passion for sports. Any & all of us who have worked in broadcasting in Baltimore can thank Vince for setting the standard. He did it with grace & kindness. Rest In God’s Peace, my friend. You were a friend to all.”
Gerry Sandusky, WBAL sports director: “My wonderful friend and mentor, Vince Bagli passed away last night. He was 93. We called him the Dean. He taught so many of us what it meant to be a gentleman, to be fair, to tell stories that matter. Rest In Peace, Dean. Love you. Thank you. Miss you.”
Brett Hollander, MASN broadcaster: "Baltimore lost a legend today... Simply put Vince Bagli was one of the kindest, nicest, and genuine people I’ve ever met. It was a thrill just to talk with him. And whether you listened to Colts games or watched WBAL-TV no one delivered it with more enthusiasm and love of job.
Rich Scherr, Baltimore area freelance sports reporter: “I grew up on Vince Bagli. He was always a champion of local sports, and made himself a fixture at local high schools and colleges. Even in his later days I’d see him at the Unsung Heroes banquet. Just a great man who will sorely be missed.”