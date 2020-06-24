Babe Ruth Birthplace and Museum in Baltimore to reopen Wednesday

The Babe Ruth Birthplace and Museum in Baltimore announced Tuesday that it will reopen Wednesday after closing in early March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are following recommended safety guidelines established by the Center for Disease Control, the State of Maryland, and Baltimore City,” the museum wrote on its website announcing the reopening. “Docents will instruct vistors on how to safely tour our facility. Masks or face-coverings will be required and guests must use hand sanitizing stations.”
Maryland officials reported 404 new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday, ending a two days of declines in newly confirmed cases, while 18 more people have died from the disease. Tuesday’s additions bring the state’s total to 65,007 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 illness caused by the virus since it first appeared in mid-March. To date, 2,963 people have died due to the disease or complications from it.
The museum, located on Emory Street in downtown Baltimore, postponed its Annual Opening Day Block party when the start of the Major League Baseball season was delayed and said it will be held on the date of the Orioles’ rescheduled season home opener. MLB announced Tuesday night that it will begin a 60-game season either July 23 or 24, with training camp opening in home cities July 1.
Along with its reopening, the museum announced new hours of operation, which will be Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.