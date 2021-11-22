Open-wheel racing champion Cameron Das, a Baltimore resident, turning heads in Europe — and hopefully Formula One

Behind the wheel of a 1,500-pound, single-seat, open-wheel racing car that reaches an average top speed of 233 mph, Cameron Das has had his fair share of crashes.
His worst injuries? A few bruises.
“I always joke that the biggest injury I’ve had in the last two years was when I stubbed my toe on my couch, and I think I broke my toe,” he said. “That’s the worst thing I’ve had, and then I get into a race car, and even in the biggest accidents, I’ve walked away not feeling anything.”
The fearlessness to pilot a car like that has served the 21-year-old Das well. Racing for Germany-based Motopark Academy, the Baltimore resident and former Gilman student became the first American since Scott Speed in 2004 to capture a major open-wheel title in Europe when he won the Euroformula Open Championship last month in Barcelona.
“It wasn’t until we had sort of a thank-you ceremony with all of our sponsors and my family and friends who came from the U.S. and England and other parts of the world that it hit me,” he said. “That’s when I realized the gravity of the situation that I found myself in, that I had all of these people here and their singular objective was just to make me successful.”
Das hopes to build on that victory in his push to reach the sport’s top level, Formula One. His success coincides with a growing interest in Formula One racing in the United States sparked in part by “F1: Drive to Survive,” a Netflix series that takes viewers behind the scenes to get to know the drivers, their teams and their owners. With three seasons under its belt, the documentary has anecdotally been a hit (Netflix does not release viewership numbers).
“Formula One has this reputation as the sport for the rich and famous and the elite of the elite,” said Jack Arute, SiriusXM host and motor sports expert. “Through ‘Drive to Survive,’ Americans got attracted because there’s good guys and there’s bad guys. You got the back stories.”
Das credited the show with “pulling back the curtain” on a sport that hates the idea of fully opening its garage doors. He said it has also helped non-racing fans understand what he’s working toward.
“People, especially from Baltimore, always knew that I was doing this racing thing, but after they watched the documentary, they said, ‘I get it now. I get why you left so early and why you left home and left school and left everything that you had. We can understand the motivation behind it now having watched the series,’” he said.
Das is one of several Americans driving in Europe, a sign of growing interest in Formula One. The Miami Grand Prix will join the United States Grand Prix in Austin on the F1 schedule next year, and there is talk of another race in Las Vegas.
Colorado’s Liberty Media bought a Formula One team in 2017 and has increased the sport’s digital presence through streaming platforms and esports. And NBC announced in September that this year’s NTT IndyCar Series, the top level of open-wheel racing in the U.S., saw the best combined broadcast/cable season in five years.
Arute said one reason is Formula One’s television coverage, which includes first-person camera views, radio transmissions between the drivers and members of their teams, and virtual-reality graphic displays.
“That is playing right into the wheelhouse of the Generation Zers because it makes it look like a 200-kilometers-per-hour video game,” he said.
Das’ thirst for racing began in 2014 when he and some friends tried go-karting at Autobahn Indoor Speedway in Jessup. The first winner of the United States Formula 4 Championship, he enjoyed seven victories and nine more podium finishes in 24 events on the Euroformula Open Championship circuit this year. He is now mulling offers to move up to Formula Two for next season.
(The Formula Two and Three circuits are feeders for Formula One — think Triple-A and Double-A leagues for Major League Baseball.)
“Most Americans don’t commit going to Europe as far as trying to come up with a path to [Formula One] stardom,” Arute said, noting that Speed and former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick took a similar road. “And he’s doing it while in the midst of what I call the overwhelming popularity of stock car racing, and especially [being] from the Mid-Atlantic states, it’s a little bit different, which I think is a positive thing.”
Das’ achievement occurred on the heels of a poor 2020 season in which he went winless in 32 combined races on the FIA Formula 3 and Euroformula Open series. He had difficulty finding sponsorship and did not drive for about five months until a sponsor came through at the 11th hour.
Das said 2021 was a “make-or-break” situation for his racing future.
“I need to rely on my results in order to get sponsorship to fund the next year or move to the next level,” he said. “So I knew that if I didn’t win, I really did not have the ammunition that I needed to continue at this level, let alone move onto the next level.”
Timo Rumpfkeil, founder of Motopark Academy based in Oschersleben, Germany, said he knew what Das was capable of after he had competed for the team for part of 2019 and all of 2020.
“He is very analytical and has a very good understanding of what he needs from the team and the car to improve,” he wrote in an email. “His race pace and overview during the races are very good. He knows where to attack and to execute moves and where it is better to settle for positions — which is a very valuable asset for any racing driver.”
Only 21, Das is already older than some of his potential competition in Formula One. Max Verstappen, who leads the Formula One rankings, is 23, but has been racing on the circuit since he was 17. Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time champion, is 36, but has been a competitor since he was 22.
“I think it is clear that if you want to make an international career with the aim to race in Formula One, they have to come to Europe as early as possible,” Rumpfkeil said. “The racing and the education they receive here in junior racing in Europe is preparing the drivers in the best possible way to mount a challenge to reach Formula One.”
Das’ window of opportunity won’t stay open for long, Arute said.
“Because he is winning and because he is in Europe, he may not be getting the coverage here stateside, but he is getting publicity in that European theater,” he said. “He’s still got a long ladder to climb.”
Das does not pay attention to the doubts. He can recall being discouraged from leaving for Europe to race.
“It’s a gift and a curse, but when someone tries to deter me from doing something, I’m pretty much going to be of the mindset that I’m going to be the best at the thing that they’re telling me not to do,” he said. “So it’s a bit of a habit of mine.”
Das, who considered pursuing filmmaking before discovering his talent in driving, has merged his passions through his YouTube channel and Instagram account. He is also writing a book about his experiences on the circuit.
“My thesis about everything that I do is, every day is a school day regardless of where I am and what I’m doing,” he said. “So if I can learn something from that experience, it’s only going to add to my success later down the road.”