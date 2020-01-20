Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams, Roger Federer win openers at Australia Open

Next up, Williams started her bid for a first major title as a mom when she beat 18-year-old Anastasia Potapova 6-0, 6-3. Williams has won the title seven times in Australia, and is aiming for an all-time record-equaling 24th Grand Slam singles title. She hasn't added to her career tally since victory at the 2017 Australian Open, and then becoming Olympia's mom. She managed to end one drought last week when she won the title in Auckland, New Zealand — her first since the Australian title three years ago.