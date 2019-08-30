Johns Hopkins cross country teams sweep duals

Johns Hopkins went a perfect 7-0, sweeping the competition for the second year in-a-row at the Mount St. Mary’s Duals. The Blue Jays defeated six of the other seven teams in attendance by 19 or more points, while edging out Georgetown by a point to complete the sweep. Therese Olshanski was the top finisher for the Blue Jays, earning a second-place finish with a time of 18:16.53.
<< Loyola Maryland’s Kayleigh Caggiano was third overall on the women’s side at the Towson Invitational.
Men’s college cross country: Johns Hopkins opened the season at the Mount St. Mary’s Dual, going 6-0 and placing an unprecedented 10 runners in the top-15 overall. Andrew King picked up the victory, winning the race by five seconds, completing the course in 15:31.93.
<< Loyola Maryland’s Nathan Galloway took over the lead in the final 1,000 meters of the men’s race the Towson Invitational on Friday, and the sophomore kicked his way to the victory to open the season.
Women’s college volleyball: Ann Ernst had a career-high 26 kills, while Abby Hamilton put away 17 and Cat Vaccaro recorded 11, as Loyola Maryland opened the season with a five-set win over Furman on Friday morning in the first match of the Cavalier Classic. Katie Forsythe posted 29, while Alaina Acchione had a career-best 34 assists and Ashley Dwyer added 28 in her collegiate debut.
Men’s college soccer: Junior midfielder James Strine scored both Shoremen goals as the Washington College (1-0) defeated visiting Virginia Wesleyan, 2-1, in the second game of the four-team Athey Cup tournament.
Major League Soccer: While D.C. United on Friday continued pursuing Argentine midfielder Yamil Asad for long-term purposes, the organization granted homegrown midfielder Chris Durkin’s request to play overseas right away by loaning him to Sint-Truiden in Belgium’s top division.
The deal will run through May, when the Belgian club will have the option to buy him for a transfer fee that people close to United say is $2.25 million. D.C. would also retain a 20% stake, meaning it would collect an additional payment should Sint-Truiden sell him in the future.
Durkin, 19, was scheduled to arrive in Belgium on Friday.