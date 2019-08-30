Johns Hopkins cross country teams sweep duals

Johns Hopkins went a perfect 7-0, sweeping the competition for the second year in-a-row at the Mount St. Mary’s Duals. The Blue Jays defeated six of the other seven teams in attendance by 19 or more points, while edging out Georgetown by a point to complete the sweep. Therese Olshanski was the top finisher for the Blue Jays, earning a second-place finish with a time of 18:16.53.